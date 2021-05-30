Marquis Who’s Who Honors Christopher M. Vichiola with Inclusion in Who’s Who in the World

DANBURY, CT, May 29, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Marquis Who’s Who, the world’s premier publisher of biographical profiles, is proud to honor Christopher M. Vichiola with inclusion in Who’s Who in the World. An accomplished listee, Mr. Vichiola celebrates many years’ experience in his professional network, and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes he has accrued in his field. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Mr. Vichiola is an esteemed professional who has exhibited impressive longevity in both government service and the field of civic advocacy. Furthermore, he has excelled as a teacher for the Center for Action since 1997 and a martial arts teacher with the American Bujinkan Dojo since 1993. Additionally, Mr. Vichiola began serving as a training captain for the Connecticut Democratic Party in 2017.

Within his local community, Mr. Vichiola has served as an educator with the Christic Institute Law Firm in Washington for more than 20 years. Additionally, he flourished as an advisor for President Barack Obama’s Kitchen Cabinet in 2013. Mr. Vichiola’s civic duties have been extensive, having previously maintained involvement as an educator for the Rev. Jesse L. Jackson’s Rainbow Coalition in Washington since 1992.

Since 2018, Mr. Vichiola has been affiliated with a number of organizations, including as a founding sponsor of the Tuskegee Red Tail Squadron, a security marshal for the March for Our Lives, the 2018 Women’s March and the People’s Climate March, and as a re-election campaign member for Mayor Bill de Blasio. He is also the author of several books including “The Real Story of Christopher Vichiola and Colonel Gritz” and “The Real Story of Christopher Vichiola’s and Colonel Gritz’s Training” in 1997. Likewise, Mr. Vichiola was responsible for producing “Making a Killing: Guns, Greed and the National Rifle Association.”

Furthermore, Mr. Vichiola is noted as a founding member of the Statue of Liberty Museum. He is additionally affiliated with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the National Museum of African American History and Culture and the Amnesty International Organization, among others. Mr. Vichiola has found success as a key supporter and educator of the Christic Institute Law Firm’s Iran-Contra LA Penca Lawsuit as well.

Earning an associate’s degree and a bachelor’s degree at Western Connecticut State University, Mr. Vichiola has since completed coursework at the Women’s Leadership Training Forum, where he studied with a former adviser of President Barack Obama. Continuing his education with coursework at an Amnesty International training conference, he also completed a training class under Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. Furthermore, Mr. Vichiola obtained past certification as a nursing assistant and horticulturalist.

Dedicated to learning throughout his career, Mr. Vichiola recently attended a class on constitutional law by attorney and former dean of Harvard Law School, Martha Minow, in addition to a class on constitutional law and voting rights by the former director of the National Security Agency, Susan Rice, a class on constitutional law north of Havana by trial lawyer Martin Garbus and a class on civil rights law with attorney Vanita Gupta. He has also enrolled in a class on climate change with world-renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson through the virtual World Training Conference and a class on cyber-security with Microsoft’s cyber-security expert Stefan Leipold. In 2019 and 2020, Mr. Vichiola took part in a variety of classes with business owners and members of the TV show “Shark Tank” — such as Roger Herjavec, Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary and Dean Graziosi — about stock and real estate investment.

Notably, Mr. Vichiola has been lauded with dozens of commendations and accolades throughout his career. To wit, he received an award for outstanding contributions to the Five Star Basketball Camp from Director Howard Garfinkel and Director Marv Kessler in 1974, and an award for outstanding contributions to the Newtown High School athletics program from Peter Kohut and the Newtown Jaycee Wives Organization in 1978. Additionally, Mr. Vichiola was bestowed with an award for saving the life of a patient, Gorman, at Fairfield Hills Hospital in Newtown, Connecticut, from his supervisor, Ann Lynch, Christine Beudoin from human resources, Dr. Augustine D’Alessandro, the director of psychiatry and Patricia Anderson, commissioner, in 1984.

For his works in civic advocacy, Mr. Vichiola was awarded for outstanding leadership during the March on Washington, D.C. for voting rights and to stop racism from Coretta Scott King, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Rev. Ralph Abernathy and the 1199 Union president in 1992. In 2018, he was eponymously honored with a Stand with Honor Roll Christopher Vichiola Award from the National Law Enforcement Memorial Museum. That same year, he received an award as the founding sponsor for the Statue of Liberty Museum and an award for his work with the Syrian refugee crisis from the Mark Heidel Hais Agency. Most recently, Mr. Vichiola was recognized as a 2019 Green New Deal Environmental Law Sponsor by Congressman Peter DeFazio, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, Senator Chris Murphy and the People’s Climate Movement.

Mr. Vichiola is also acknowledged as a sponsor of the ongoing Special Counsel investigation. He is the recipient of a 2019 Legislation Award from Congressman Adam Schiff and an Award for Outstanding Athletic Performance at the Dr. Jordan Metzl Iron Strength Summit. Additional accolades that Mr. Vichiola accepted in 2019 include the Lifetime Achievement Award from Greg Marius, the director of the Holcombe Rucker Entertainment Basketball Conference, as well as the Emma Lazarus Lifetime Achievement Award of the Ellis Island Statue of Liberty Foundation.

In addition to these honors, Mr. Vichiola was celebrated with the 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award from Kenny Graham, the director of the West Fourth Street Professional Summer Basketball Tournament, the Women’s March Alliance’s 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award, an award for service to the presidential campaign of Joseph R. Biden, and 2020 awards from both Dr. Jordan Metzl and Cassandra Martin, a professional body builder. Furthermore, Mr. Vichiola was decorated with an award from Mileena Hayes for his work with fashion models and women’s rights and an award from Black Lives Matter for his civil rights work in 2020.

In 2021, Mr. Vichiola was applauded with an award for co-sponsoring the George Floyd policing law by Nancy Pelosi and the Democratic National Committee, an award for co-sponsoring a law to end gun violence by Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer and the National Museum of the United States Army’s Lifetime Achievement Award as a founding sponsor. He was likewise distinguished with an award from Marleine Morse, a nutritionist and health care worker, the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Southern Poverty Law Center and an award from March For Our Lives for his work combating gun violence. Mr. Vichiola also earned an award for surviving COVID-19 from the Connecticut Housing Authority and Legal Services Agency, and will be appearing in an HBO film on COVID-19 and legal issues.

In the past, Mr. Vichiola has been heralded for his diverse achievements, including with the Highest Grade Point Average Award from the Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Corrections in 1991, the Connecticut Department of Environmental Protection in 2000, and an award for outstanding safety work performance by the Home Depot Company from Arthur Blank, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bernie Marcus, Debbie Shiner, Mark Sherman and Rosalyn Rodriguez in 2002. Likewise, he won an outstanding work performance award for stopping a fire at the State Department of Labor in Connecticut from Supervisor Steve Romano and Supervisor Shirley Watuku in 2013. Mr. Vichiola has further been featured in numerous honors publications, including Who’s Who in America, Who’s Who in American Education, Who’s Who in the East and Who’s Who in the World.

During Col. Gritz’s Special Forces training, Mr. Vichiola conducted major surgery by extracting bullets from injured animals. Additionally, he mapped out underwater locations for demolition during his Navy SEAL training. As a martial arts expert, he performed exceptional and successful displays of strength, such as walking over burning-hot coals. He also obtained a black belt in the martial art of ninjutsu from Masaaki Hatsumi in Japan. In 1992, he broke the marathon running record at the National Law Enforcement Torch Run Marathon. In his spare time, Mr. Vichiola enjoys camping, scuba diving, basketball, football and martial arts.

