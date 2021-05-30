Oregon-based Oriental Carpet Expert Working in Afghanistan to Improve Carpet Production

PORTLAND, OR, May 29, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Randy working with US and Afghan programs such as KCEC to improve carpet production. Not easy to arrange, in a time of Covid-19 Randy traveled to Afghanistan in late November 2020.

While this was Randy’s first trip to Afghanistan, it was not his first in the middle-east, he has spent time in Turkey and Iran. Some of the past consulting work he did was with James Opie and his Afghan rug production. James had experience with some of the issues wholesalers had been dealing with Afghan rugs; specifically colors, the workmanship of finished rugs. Randy’s experience with rug cleaning, restoration, dyeing, and weaving lends a unique set of skills and insight to rug production improvements with respect to the US and European markets. Randy has also served as president and educator for ARCS (Association of Rug Care Specialists) his unique experiences and insight with woven textiles lends may prove valuable to the Afghan carpet industry.

Renaissance Rug Cleaning has been providing Oriental rug cleaning and oriental rug repair services to the Portland metro area for over 20 years. Renaissance is a rug-specific workshop their knowledge and expertise are with oriental rugs, area rugs, and related woven textiles.

