Summer Auto Maintenance Tips From Patriot Warranty

SIOUX FALLS, SD, May 29, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — As we head into the summer it’s important to make sure your automobile is ready for the hot road ahead of it. Here at Patriot Warranty, we see our fair share of car trouble that could have been prevented with a bit of routine maintenance, so we put together this list of maintenance tips that can prevent your car from any unnecessary trips to the mechanic this summer season.

First off, even if you have no plans on taking your car to a mechanic in the near future, it is still important to familiarize yourself with one you can trust and rely on. Ask friends and family for their preferred mechanics in the area. Having a mechanic you can trust servicing your car will put your mind at ease if you ever need to rush to a repair shop during an emergency.

Second, be sure to check review and familiarize yourself with your automobile’s manual. In there you will find helpful guidelines on recommended fluid types to use, maintenance checklists and more. They list this information for a reason, the manufacturer tends to know what is best to keep your automobile in shape, so don’t be afraid to reference the manual when needed.

Next up is to do a simple inspection under the hood. This may sound like a daunting task, but most car owners can easily perform this task with just a bit of guidance. This is not a comprehensive examination, you can leave those up to the professionals, but the everyday car owner is more than capable enough to check fluid levels, hoses and their battery to give you a better idea of how your automobile is holding up.

First, make sure your car is not running. Now, take a good look at the various hoses and belts attached to the various components to make sure the rubber is not brittle and rotting away. While you’re there, check all the fluid levels to sure they aren’t close to running dry. For more detailed information, reference your owner’s manual.

With these maintenance tips at hand you can make sure that you are doing your best to keep minor issues from bubbling into a potentially bigger annoyance while out on the road this summer.

