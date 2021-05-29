Leading UGV Vendors Join Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems USA 2021 Next Month

For those interested in attending the event, it is only $499 for international military and government attendees, $999 for commercial companies, and free for US DoD. Register at http://www.roboticsautonomous-usa.com/pr5

This years event will host key international UGV Technology providers at the forefront of the market, who will be able to provide solutions to potential challenges, whilst providing exclusive technical briefings:

 Milrem Robotics

Mr Sverker Svärdby, Chief Engineer, Milrem Robotics will be presenting on “Development of a NATO-Compatible RCV”.

 Rowden Technologies

Mr Steve Hall, Chief Technology Officer, Rowden Technologies will be presenting on “T-Cortex: The Machine Learning-enabled Human-Machine Interface for the Dismounted Soldier”.

 Teledyne FLIR

Mr David Proulx, VP of Product Management, for the Unmanned Systems & Integrated Solutions Business, Teledyne FLIR will be presenting on “Teledyne FLIR: Any Threat, Anywhere: Delivering Truly Multi-Domain Unmanned Systems Overmatch”.

Delegates will have the exclusive opportunity to meet and network with all Sponsors, visit their virtual exhibition stands, download complimentary documents, and set up one-to-one meetings.

This years agenda will feature key briefings from world-leading RAS programme managers with representation from the British Army, Carnegie Mellon University, Estonian Defence Forces, Hudson Institute, Johns Hopkins University, Royal Netherlands Army, US Army, US Army Futures Command, US Army Research Laboratory, US Military Academy at West Point, US Naval Special Warfare Command and USSOCOM.

The full speaker line-up, agenda and brochure are available at http://www.roboticsautonomous-usa.com/pr5

Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems USA



June 21  22 2021



Virtual Conference: Online Access Only



All presentation timings reflect US Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)



Sponsors: Milrem Robotics, Rowden Technologies and Teledyne FLIR

SMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. Please contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 20 7827 6130 or email jpredescu ( @ ) smi-online dot co dot uk

For all delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen ( @ ) smi-online dot co dot uk

About SMi Group:



Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the worlds most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

