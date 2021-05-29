Steve Muehler – Commercial Insurance – Aviation Insurance

Steve Muehler continued, Space is the new aviation frontier, the dawn of drone personal transportation is upon us, drone delivery service is in the rollout phase, unmanned aircraft and drone aircraft are an exploding marketplace for both commercial and recreational use, and both private and commercial air travel is expanding in both the economy market and the luxury market. Look at your TV service fifteen years ago and look at TV today, that will be the aviation industry as a whole over the next fifteen years, the evolution is just in the beginning phases now. So, with our alternative aviation finance division opening this week, it only made sense to pair it with an aviation insurance package to compliment it.

The Steve Muehler portfolio of companies (formerly the Private Placement Markets) is a growing global provider of Insurance, mortgage banking, commercial insurance, legal document preparation and Investment Banking products and services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Steve Muehler portfolio of companies enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today’s Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world’s first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries.

All trademarks and service marks are the property of the respective parties. Steve Muehler is not a Broker Dealer and does not provide, and does not offer to provide, any Broker Dealer related products or services.

