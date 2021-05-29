National Reconciliation Week

The National Reconciliation Week (NRW) is that response.



Presented by Esther Productions Inc. and Young Parent Elevation Network, LLC, The NRW is designed to help individuals and families heal from the emotional, mental and physical trauma of estrangement; to teach them effective methods of self and familial care, which would reduce the potential of recurrence of previous trauma; offer effective tools for developing and maintaining whole, healthy, stable relationships both personal and familial, including providing the framework for successful co-parenting; and to better equip them in creating a new post-pandemic normal.

The presenters believe reconciliation is a journeynot a destination. It requires a deliberate and purposeful effort to yield positive empowering results.

The week begins with an exciting and provocative panel discussion–Love, Loss, COVID-19 and Reconciliationthat features former USA Today health writer Jayne ODonnell, relationship coach Paul Bashea Williams, therapist Rose Shelton and nonprofit executive Ana Acevedo. Each successive day includes a flash interview with an expert in the field followed by a 45-minute single topic, interactive workshop that will be led alternately by Darryl Green, Mike Smothers, Stacey Clark and Jennifer Yolanda Okosun. Participants will be provided specific tips and resources in each area. The last day of the event will include an overview of the week with a ritualized closing designed to keep participants on the reconciliation path. To ensure the latter, each participant will be invited to become involved in the three, monthly coaching sessions.

The program will be presented through Zoom and Facebook Live. Registration is required. Please visit estherproductionsinc.com/events

Esther Productions, Inc. is a national nonprofit, dedicated since 2004 to inspiring and empowering girls and women, especially those who have suffered the trauma of father absence or abandonment.() Young Parents Elevation Network is a five-year-old company focused on helping teen parents, single mothers and parents in college feel more confident, capable, and elevated. estherproductionsinc.com

