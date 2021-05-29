Kendal J. Owens Celebrated for Dedication to the Field of Education

GATESVILLE, NC, May 28, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Kendal J. Owens has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

During her college years Mrs. Owens worked for Old Dominion Grain. Her father was farm manager and they planted corn, soy beans, and wheat. She learned a great deal about agriculture and driving large pieces of farm equipment. She worked on the farm from 1982 to 1987. This great experience taught her about land management, crop production, and how marketing of crops benefit our economy as well as feeding our nation.

Upon graduating from Elizabeth City State University in 1987, she began working as a veterinary assistant at Actin Animal Hospital (Dr. Aubrey Morgan DVM). She began working at the animal hospital in 1987 and remained with the hospital until 1995. In 1990 she advanced to Head Technician of the medical department. Dr. Morgan was a wonderful mentor. He along with his assistant, Barbel Fetokra, taught her more than she could ever hope to learn about the care of various animal species.

While working at the animal hospital Mrs. Owens went to school for dental assistant and radiology technician. She gained valuable experience in the field as a dental assistant for Dr. Fritz. Over the years, she also worked as a medical assistant and x-ray technician for Doctor’s Inn, an urgent care facility from 1996 to 2003. In 2003 Doctors Inn closed and she worked as a dental assistant for a general dentist, Dr. Charles Mahaffey. Dr. Mahaffey retired in 2006.

After working in the medical field for many years, Mrs. Owens felt that she had met her goal. Inspired by a good friend who worked as an educator, she embarked on a career in the academic field, earning a certificate in kindergarten through sixth grade elementary education. She became a science teacher with Gatesville Elementary School for grades kindergarten through fifth grade, a position she has held since 2007. In conjunction with her work as an educator, she serves on the Positive Behavior Team (PBIS) at Gatesville Elementary School, as well as the district and school teams for the Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) in Gates County, North Carolina.

Mrs. Owens was a member of the Beta Honor Society throughout college and is a member of the National Science Teachers Association (NSTA). Additionally, she trains dogs in her spare time and is affiliated with the Portsmouth Chesapeake Obedience Training Club (PCOTC). She is a member of the United States Humane Society (HSUS) and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). She also volunteered for the Relay for Life Gates County Team for three years.

For her outstanding accomplishments, Mrs. Owens has been honored many times, earning several titles as a dog trainer, including the Two Legs of a Herding Title, the AKC Companion Dog Title (CD) and an award for Canine Good Citizenship. Although her career has been filled with highlights, she is most proud of helping people throughout both of her career paths. Looking forward, Mrs. Owens intends to obtain a master’s degree in science education by December 2021 and remain open to new opportunities within the field.

