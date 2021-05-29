Bailey Marie releases “Heroes” Worldwide in Honor of our Amazing Front Line Workers!

CHARLOTTE, NC, May 28, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — HEROES is a song in honor of all the men and women working on our front line, including all of our first responders, our amazing men and women that serve in our United States Armed Forces as well as the many front line workers who sacrifice so much for our country.

The Veteran’s Memorial Reef will hold their inaugural launch on Memorial Day weekend where Bailey Marie will debut this song LIVE on May 29th. It is truly an honor to have Bailey perform this in front of our active and retired military as well as men and women who serve and protect our communities every day.

The Veteran’s Memorial Reef Foundation recognizes those who have served honorably in the United States Armed Forces by memorializing their passing with a unique ecosystem.

In honor of Veterans Memorial Reef and our sincere gratitude for all of our first responders, we wanted to write a song that truly shows gratitude and appreciation for everything our HEROES do on a daily basis.

Sometimes our heroes are not recognized for their unwavering support and hard work. We wanted to let all of our front line workers, first responders and veterans know that WE SEE YOU and WE HEAR YOU!!

Bailey Marie is a 13 year singer/songwirter and national recording artist. Bailey teamed up with songwriter Pete Sallis who has cuts with Maddie and Tae, Ronnie Dunn and many more to make this an amazing and heart felt tribute song to our front line workers.

Producer Kent Wells did an amazing job with the production of HEROES.