Blonde Film gets listed on THE OCMX™

MONTREAL, QC, May 28, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Blonde leads design, and content development for numerous high-profile projects, including master planning for the Sony’s Harp – Hightech Future Village in Tokyo for the Japanese Ministry of Culture, Sony, Toshiba Corporation, Yamaha Corporation, and Matsushita Communications; and the ‘Ancient Worlds’ Resort and Theme park in Dubai.

Blonde was creative consultant with Shanghai Design Corporation for the City Being and Dream Pavilion for the Shanghai World Fair and has continued to work and grow since, in Beijing and Shenzhen.

Communicating for the moment, for a more demanding fluid generation emerging out of a careful analysis of how contemporary life constantly evolves and changes. Not least due to the influence from multicultural exchange, global economic flows and communication technologies that all together require new ways of organization.

Where They Are Headed

Blonde is well-positioned and has persevered, built and established its own film ecosystem that will bridge the gap between China and the world, and provide the development of key content through its critical infrastructure at a monumental moment in history.

Blonde has secured studio and land deals in Budapest Hungary, and Athens, Greece complimenting the initiative; and has been assigned to new studios in Tianjin and Shenzen, to develop content and a slate of IP’s in entertaining the largest audience in the world, as well as exporting to the rest of the world (since 2015).

Blonde is bringing Western tool developers, know-how, animation, production and post-production studios, and finishing expertise critically missing in China.

72 new movie screens open every day, totaling 75,000 to date with the Chinese Mainland Box Office breaking $3.05 Billion in 2020…the movie business is currently booming with high demand in China, compared to approximately $800 M that Netflix brings to Canada in content.

OPPORTUNITY HIGHLIGHTS

With new global rules and infrastructure in a pandemic-stricken and content-starved entertainment world, Blonde has:



• Been carefully building an entertainment and real estate pipeline into China over the last 8 to 10 years, forming key alliances



• Been utilizing Virtual Production, new technology to combine live action footage & computer graphics in real-time, all in-studio



• Established in Montreal, one of the world’s most fertile, largest and influential visual effects industry hubs



• Honed in on a 28% savings in cost advantage and 43% in production services, compared to the 20 largest metropolitan areas in North America, making film attractive

MANAGEMENT TEAM

Alastair Paton, President and Owner of Blonde Film: Architect, Producer, Director, Writer of 400 Boys. He has produced and directed over 200 commercials and projects throughout the world, brought studio development deals to China and built an ecosystem bridging the gap between North America and China, Europe and Latin America.

Michael Fedyk: Creative Entrepreneur, Americas Partner, Emerging Artist, Executive Producer, Consultant and Marketing Strategist. Founder of FilmPromoter, a new film deal platform. He was instrumental in bringing Ricky Tong and Alastair Paton together; has over 30 years of top sales and marketing experience and several years of film and TV experience.

Ricky Tong: Chinese Partner at China Hollywood, Legend Star HK, Strategic Consultant, International Financier. Helped form China Hollywood as a pipeline through Big People and Legend Star alliances. Has built up great relationships in China.

