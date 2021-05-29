The Executive Program the Gaming Industry Needs

BILBAO, SPAIN, May 28, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — DigiPen Institute of Technology Europe-Bilbao today announced the Advanced Certificate in Video Game Publishing, a new Executive Program for the Gaming Industry.

In video games, as with music or movies, we generally tend to focus on the creative side of things and acclaim or despise them based on their engine, graphics, story, or playability. Very often we underestimate the business strategies that cause players to purchase or download a game. In a booming and overcrowded market (3 billion gamers around the globe, $159.3 billion in revenues in 2020) having a good game and properly publishing it are equally important.

“This program is something the gaming industry needed. It provides a 360º perspective on the business side of video games to build an optimised value proposition for the players.” says Javier Uriz, Faculty Leader and video game industry veteran with 10+ years tenure in international executive positions at Activision Blizzard.

Features of this program include:

-World-Class Faculty. Update your knowledge and contacts in the game industry. Learn from Experienced Publishers who oversee marketing, player acquisition and revenue generation worldwide for AAA games.

-Get a full understanding of the current state of the art in the gaming publishing industry. Increase your odds of launching a game successfully and stand out from the competition.

-Hands-on projects. Learn to design a publishing plan and decide a publishing structure for your game company.

Beginning this September, this five-month online course is designed for graduates and professionals who wish to have a comprehensive understanding of the game publishing business.