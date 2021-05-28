Newly Constructed 18,000 square feet state-of-the-art dental spa in Crown Point, Smiles on Randolph accepting new patients.

When it comes to dental care, quality cannot be compromised; get top-quality care at a newly built dental facility in Crown Point.

Dr. Chanbo Sim is proud to lead a dedicated team of hard-working and passionate individuals at Smiles on Randolph. Dr. Sim is committed to providing conservative, comfortable dental care to all of his patients. He loves to see patients walk out of his office with big, healthy smiles.

The dental experts are dedicated to providing patients with all-encompassing dental treatment and ensure they offer a safe, comfortable dental spa environment. Their new state-of-the-art clinic, with 18,000sq feet total, boasts large private rooms along with treatment-specific rooms, 25 operatories, and extensive safety measures. The dental team speaks numerous languages such as Korean, Spanish, Polish, and Tagalong.

Smiles on Randolph makes patients comfortable by providing warm blankets, sedation dentistry, and soothing sounds during their visit to their dental spa. They offer their guests a private reception area with complimentary refreshments where they can practice social distance and decompress before a dental visit. Smiles on Randolph prides itself on being different and offering exceptional care to patients that go beyond looking after their teeth.

Additionally, patients can expect to receive dental care using the most advanced cutting-edge technology such as digital scanning, 3-D x-rays, an Itero laser scanner, and so much more. Smiles on Randolph has invested in only the best quality technology so patients can rest assured they’re getting the best and safest oral care.

When it comes to Covid-19 and safety measures, Smiles on Randolph has invested in seven air conditioning units to ensure maximum circulation; patients can be confident they are breathing only the highest quality, clean, and safe air while visiting the office. The care at Smiles on Randolph is personalized with sizable private patient rooms.

Smiles on Randolph continue to differentiate themselves from other dental practitioners. Most people don’t often associate dental treatment with spa services; they think the exact opposite.

However, Smiles on Randolph has successfully changed the world of dentistry by offering comfort and the highest standard of dental care by reducing stress for patients and creating luxurious customized experiences by offering unique spa and facial aesthetic services such as botox, chemical peels, cool sculpting, lattice, CBCT, Saltwater Facial, Pixel8 (fractional micro-needling) Alltherapy (Skin tightening) and CoolSculpting and dermaplaning.

As a cosmetic dentist in Crown Point, Smiles on Randolphs provides top-quality dentistry services, including dental veneers, dental crown restorations, dental implants, and more.

Smiles on Randolph has a combined thirty years of experience, a dedicated team of professionals, and innovative technology that will be geared towards exceeding the needs of every client that walks through our doors.

Those looking to experience unique and luxurious dental care in Crown Point, Merrillville, IN, and Merrillville, IN, Schererville, IN, Griffith, IN, Hammond, IN are invited to get in touch with the dental professionals at Smiles on Randolph by visiting their website at https://smilesonrandolph.com/.

Contact Name: Chanbo Sim

Email: info@smilesonrandolph.com

About Smiles on Randolph

Smiles on Randolph is a state-of-the-art dental spa that provides revolutionized dental care in a safe, clean, and stress-free environment for your whole family.