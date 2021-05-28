Priority Dumpster Rental White Lake Speaks on Environmental Concerns in the Waste Management Industry

Priority Dumpster Rental White Lake has offered valuable information to educate the community on environmental concerns facing the waste management industry in White Lake, MI. “The goal of these reports was to enable the general public to take measures, on a local level, which would ensure protection of the environment when renting a dumpster in White Lake,” said a company spokesman. For more information about Priority Dumpster Rental White Lake group visit the company site.

“All of our dumpsters are environmentally friendly,” He explained that the dumpsters used by the business, both roll-off and front-end types, are cleaned on a regular basis to avoid contamination of the property of businesses and homeowners renting the firm’s dumpsters.

According to the spokesman, all the trash bins, garbage containers and dumpsters for rent in White Lake comply with federal, state and local regulations.

In the report’s FAQ section, an investor inquired about whether some garbage containers are more likely to harm the environment than others. The response stated that all dumpsters are manufactured to the highest industry standards. “A forty cubic yard dumpster will not endanger the environment any more than a ten cubic yard dumpster will. The dumpster types follow the same rule as dumpster sizes. A roll off dumpster is just as safe for the environment as a front end dumpster is,” he explained.

“Priority Dumpster Rental White Lake will continue to provide environmentally safe dumpster service for the foreseeable future.” Inquiries about White Lake junk removal, private garbage collection and trash hauling can be answered by calling (248) 265-3204.

Priority Dumpster Rental White Lake understands that many of our commercial and industrial customers want to reduce the amount of trash sent to the landfill, improve efficiencies and lower costs.



Our team of experts have years of experience setting up waste/recycling management systems in major manufacturing facilities across North America.



We have the knowledge, skills and equipment to provide a full range of environmental services.



From compactors to balers, waste audits to in-plant services, Priority Waste can design, implement and manage a wide-range of comprehensive waste and recycling programs tailored to fit your individual needs.



