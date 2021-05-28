GreenAir Kid-Friendly Essential Oil Diffusers Benefit Children During Reopening of Schools

Studies have shown that when used thoughtfully and carefully, aromatherapy can help children feel calmer and sleep better. Essential oils are also known to help with allergies, nausea, sore throats, respiratory support, and immune support.

GreenAir CEO Paul W. Prince recognizes children’s needs for comfort and health support amid these trying times. “Just like us adults, kids have also felt the stressful effects of living in the pandemic. It can be difficult for them to cope with the isolation and uncertainty”, said Paul Prince. Aromatherapy has been shown to help provide feelings of calm and rest, and GreenAir offers kid-friendly essential oils diffusers that will make aromatherapy both relaxing and fun for children.

The Creature Comforts line features four delightful, whimsical diffusers will fill your child’s room with aromatherapy for up to 8 hours. Choose from four playful designs: Jax the Frog, Lulu the Duck, Rosie the Pig, or Mimi the Cat. Green Air also carries interactive aromatherapy diffusers that come with a projected light show and complimentary ambient music in addition to 12 hours of healthy mist – the perfect companion for winding down before bedtime. Choose between Queenie the Unicorn or Sleepy Puppy.

About Greenair, Inc.

Green Air is the largest manufacturer and leading innovator of essential oil diffusers in the US. Based in Ohio, they offer the largest selection of quality diffusers (standard and custom-designed) and innovative technology for all markets, price points, and retail settings. GreenAir also partners with popular essential oils brands to create custom diffuser models. For more information, please visit https://newgreenair.com.