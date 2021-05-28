Littcoin Launching The Special Music Player App, Featuring The Biggest Artists In World

California, United States, 27 May 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, California-based company, Littcoin is proud to announce the launch of the Special Music Player App. Featuring exclusive Music and NFTs from some of the biggest artists in the World, Littcoin will be launching a very special Music player app. Songs and NFTs on there are not going to be available anywhere else.

History Reminder

Previously Littcoin got listed at Pancakeswap on (11th May), creating records in several ways. Littcoin achieved an $11+ Million Market Cap within 7 days (1 week).

The numbers showed near 10x growth within the FIRST week itself. More fireworks can be expected with the announcement of the Special Music Player App. And much more like Celebrity and Media Partnerships in the coming weeks and months.

What’s Next?

Littcoin will be listed on Coin Gecko and Coinmarketcap in the coming days/weeks. But aside from this aspect, there are major exchanges scheduled to be listed upon during the following months.

While there are several marketing campaigns on-going by the team, it is just the start of the first of many thrilling days ahead, said one of the team members of Littcoin.

Details Of The Launch (Tokenomics)

Total supply: 1,000,000,000,000,000

Network: Binance Smart Chain

Token Symbol: LITT

Specification: BEP20

Initial Burn: 20%

Liquidity: 50%

Liquidity Lock: 100% for 1 year

Transaction Fee: 11%

Liquidity Pool: 5%

Holders: 2%

Give back: 2%

Transaction limit: 0.2%

Give away: 5,000,000 up for grabs.

Token Distribution

In accordance with the project’s roadmap, 12% of the generated revenue is allocated to marketing, 20% to the team, another 20% to ecosystem, 10% to reserve and business development, and 28% to PancakeSwap.

About Littcoin

Littcoin is a social project designed and developed for entertainers, fans, and stakeholders in the entertainment industry. It seeks to revolutionize the entertainment industry and give back to the society so that musicians can earn royalty for their hard work.

Littcoin leverages blockchain technology to connect music creators, music writers, music directors, and fans in any engaging environment where quality music can be produced. Additionally, giving the artists a platform where they can promote their arts and earn passive income.

Littcoin parades a team with a track record of performance. The team consists of blockchain experts, developers, seasoned marketers, and Fintech professionals. The team’s vision is to create a project that everybody in the entertainment industry can reckon with. The project will reward all members of the community according to their contribution.

Social links:

Telegram: https://t.me/joinchat/Qi_WsBlYJvQ1Y2I0

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/littcoin/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/littcoin1