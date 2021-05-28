Rajat Grover | A Brilliant Author & Tremendous IT Expert With Varied Skills

Haryana, India, 26th May 2021, ZEXPRWIRE,

Kindly tell about yourself and also tell something about your childhood.

I was born on December 8, 1996 and now my age is 24 years. As I grew older, I developed more interest in the use of internet and I decided to pursue cyber security as a career. Then, I started in trying to figure out how internet works, what are all the various possibilities and how this can become my career. Along with this, I have a good experience in digital marketing, internet marketing, cyber security and web development. Then, I started in trying to figure out how the sites work and how to go about creating a custom video game.

As an author, I am an author of 6 books and four of them can be accessed on Amazon and kindle.

How you started your journey and kindly tell us about your books.

I started my journey at a very young age. I think I was studying in grade 4th when I got introduced to computers. I started learning all the computer courses and later on when I got into 5th grade, I started learning about website designing, such as how a website works.., how I can build my own website..etc., and when I reached 6th grade, I started learning about building my own games. That was my passion and later on, I learnt all about computer hardware, ethical hacking and digital marketing. When I reached at the age of 13, that was the time when I started to commercialize my skills and then that was the first time I just started giving my own educational services. Basically, I was teaching ethical hacking courses at that time and I started providing major digital marketing services. I have provided all kinds of digital marketing services. My 1st book was “Job Mantra” and it was all about how you can get promotion we are linked in and how you can find new jobs online while sitting at your home. My 2nd book was based on ethical hacking and Facebook hacking. And my 3rd book was based upon Youtube marketing which helps you to start your own Youtube channel and how you can monetize your Youtube channel with CPA and affiliate Marketing offers. And my 4th book was again on ethical hacking. And my 5th book’s name is Hack The Tech which is my most successful book and I have sold more than 60 to 70 thousand copies of it. My 6th book is “Just Digital” which provides all kinds of knowledge about how you can use your digital marketing skills to make money because my major focus is, if you are studying something, it must be beneficial to you in terms of your career. My focus is only on one way that how you can monetize your skills because there is no point of learning anything which can’t give you benefit.

How do you see the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the literature world?

It is a big opportunity for many of us and it is a big drawback for many of us because it teaches us many things that now it is the time to change your career or to advance your skills. I think it is the perfect time to understand that here nothing is permanent, and you need to learn and advance your skills. I think that now you can make money online easily because there are many opportunities which are open now due to this situation. Every business wants to move online and everybody wants to sell their products online. Now it is the time where you can enhance your skills and start doing something big. It is somewhere good and bad. It is a great opportunity, but yes, it is a bad situation for some people. I hope you all are safe and please stay home and take preventions.

What are your recent works? Describe them in brief.

Recently, I have started Ficklem and launched FN Careers which is the name of my institute’s brand. As for now, more than 2,50,000 students knows about Ficklem, and over 50,000+ students all over the world are learning ethical hacking via FN Careers. With this, I provide IT services such as designing apps, helping individuals grow their businesses, building websites, doing viral marketing, and having a hand in the success of most businesses. I have served many Bollywood celebrities as well as music composers and politicians. I have provided them all kinds of digital marketing services as well as I have worked with many big MNCs and also provided them with digital marketing, website development and android application development services.

What are your plans for the near future and for the next 5 years or where do you see yourself as an author in the next 5 years?

My upcoming projects or goals in next 5 years are:

I want to add 500+ more courses on our educational portal hackthetech.org and open multiple portals similar to hackthetech.org

I also want to launch 20+ Products in the upcoming 5 years.

Is there something you would like to add and share with your audience at large, such as your work ethic, principle or motive?

My mission is to create more awareness as I want to encourage more people to come on board and join the campaign. Focus on new learning skills and always try to learn and learn more because in 2021, everything is changing and it is the time to understand that no matter where do you live and from which background you are, you can start your own business and earn money. Even though, if you are sitting at home, you can earn money because there are many opportunities which are available online. It is an opportunity for all of you to shift your business online and to make a permanent and stable career.

Spokesperson: Rajat Grover

Designation: Author, IT Expert owner of Ficklem and runs an online institute named as FN Careers

Contact No.: +91 9034222228

Place: Yamuna Nagar, Haryana

Email: [email protected]

