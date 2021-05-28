Food & Art Tours Relaunch on Atlanta BeltLine

ATLANTA – May 26, 2021 – PRLog — BiteLines has relaunched its food and art tours on the Atlanta BeltLine, a top destination in Atlanta. The tour starts at Krog Street Market, named “one of the world’s best food halls” by Travel & Leisure, and winds its way through the heart of the trendy Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, stopping to sample food from some of Atlanta’s most popular restaurants, such as Nina & Rafi and Guac y Margys.

Along the way, tour participants can see why the Atlanta BeltLine is called the “South’s largest temporary outdoor art exhbition,” discovering murals, sculptures and street art and learning about artists through exclusive video interviews and interactive experiences. The tour explores murals in progress by local artists Jenevieve713 and arrrtaddict, sponsored by Art on the Atlanta BeltLine, as well as street art by emerging and renowned artists such as Tiny Doors ATL artist Karen Anderson Singer; Atlanta artists Greg Mike and H Dawg; and Mexican artist Hola Lou.

The Atlanta BeltLine is an urban renewal project that is adapting a former railroad corridor into a pedestrian trail. Eventually forming a 22-mile loop around Atlanta, it draws an estimated 2 million visitors a year and has spurred at least $6 billion in economic growth. It is a top tourist destination.

“Atlanta is reinventing itself, and the Atlanta BeltLine is ground zero,” said Nicole Gustin, Founder & CEO. “With two food halls and an explosion of new restaurants, a walk down the Atlanta BeltLine’s Eastside Trail is a food lover’s dream.”

The BiteLines tour includes a history and overview of the BeltLine, as well as plans for upcoming restaurants and businesses. Beginning June 5, the Krog Street Market tour will be held on Saturdays at 11 a.m., with additional tours added later. BiteLines is targeted to both tourists and local residents, and offers custom tours for celebrations, special occasions and corporate events.

BiteLines is owned and operated by Nicole Gustin, a former journalist and longtime marketing professional. An Atlanta native who lives in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, Gustin has dined her way around the globe, and walked more than 1,000 miles on the Atlanta BeltLine.

“There are metro Atlanta residents and tourists who have heard of the BeltLine but don’t know how to get there or where to park. They might be intimidated by trying new restaurants for fear they will have a bad meal. We do all the work for them, and all they have to do is show up and have fun,” Gustin said.

BiteLines had just launched when the pandemic shut down most businesses in spring 2020. The tours are returning with COVID precautions in place, keeping to small groups and asking participants to wear masks at restaurants when not seated.

“We feel this is a good time to relaunch,” Gustin said. “People are ready to dine out again, and ready to explore.”

To book a tour, go to bitelinesatl.com (https://www.bitelinesatl.com/ ).