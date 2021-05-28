It’s a family affair at Station House Somerville; now pre-leasing

DGM Management’s flagship project offers 116 ultra-luxury apartments with onsite amenities in the heart of Somerville.

Station House Somerville is now pre-leasing.

SOMERVILLE, N.J. – May 26, 2021 – PRLog — It’s all about family for DGM Management, where every design element and building feature of every community it develops is a decision made by three generations of the Storms Family – inclusive of Gregory Storms, Ryan Storms, Donald Storms, Sr., Madelyn Storms and Donald Storms, Jr. Widely considered to be a leader in the revitalization of downtown Somerville, DGM has announced that its flagship project, Station House Somerville, is now pre-leasing – visit https://stationhousesomerville.com/

to schedule an appointment for a private tour.

“As a small, family-owned business, our team is intimately involved in every aspect of every project,” said Greg Storms, Managing Member of DGM Management. “If you’re considering downtown Somerville for your next home, we encourage you to see what Station House has to offer – we are confident you will find it is an extraordinary addition to the Somerville landscape.”

Located at 44 Veterans Memorial Drive in Somerville, Station House features 116 ultra-luxury apartments perfectly positioned in walking distance to the train station and Main Street. Apartments offer up to 1,480 sq. ft. of thoughtfully designed living space and 1-2 bedrooms and 1-2 baths. Other highlights include: Soaring ceilings, oversized windows, natural lighting, private balconies, high efficiency heating and air conditioning systems, custom walk-in closets with shelving, keyless entries and more.

“From high-end LED lighting and elegant, custom soft-close cabinetry to stainless steel Energy Star® appliances and front-loading washers and dryers, Station House leaves nothing to chance when it came to creating a space that renters will love to live in,” said Storms.

The Storms family carefully selected quality appointments and spacious surroundings that give residents the opportunity to experience luxury at every turn. “We’re talking lavish baths with subway tile backsplashes and shower surrounds, quartz countertops and sound suppressing walls and floors,” said Storms. “There is also soft touch hardwood flooring throughout. No detail is too small at Station House.”

The luxurious new community is outfitted with a comprehensive building security and surveillance system. “We also included a secure lockbox and notification system and an access-controlled entry system for enhanced peace of mind,” said Storms. “Residents also have access to a heated garage with reserved, secure, EV charger-ready parking spaces.”

When it comes to onsite amenities, Station House has a private fitness center, communal tech lounge with increased bandwidth for gaming, streaming and video calls, as well as sophisticated and intimate lounge area with outdoor space. “We really wanted to create an inviting atmosphere where residents can invite their friends and family to share in the Station House experience,” said Storms.

Station House is located just a block away from Main Street in downtown Somerville – one of New Jersey’s premier downtowns. “Featuring Somerset County’s best dining, retail and entertainment venues, there’s so much to do right outside your door,” said Storms. ” We’re talking boutique shops, a thriving art and culture scene and so much more. From comics and collectibles to antiques and specialty shops – downtown Somerville has it all.”

About Station House

Station House Somerville is DGM Management’s flagship’s project located at 44 Veterans Memorial Drive in Somerville, NJ. The community features 116 ultra-luxury apartments with up to 1-2 bedrooms, 1-2 baths and 1,480 sq. ft. of living space. To learn more, visit stationhousesomerville.com.