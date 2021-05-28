A Rare Retro Classic Comes to the Gaming Community as a Limited One-Time Release

Mega Man™: The Wily Wars Arrives to North America Physically For the First Time on the SEGA Genesis/Mega Drive

POMONA, Calif. – May 26, 2021 – PRLog — A beloved classic in the gaming industry comes blasting onto the SEGA GenesisⓇ from retro gaming industry leader, Retro-BitⓇ. Retro- Bit Publishing has become known for its quality collector’s sets of rare and unattainable games that are made available where they have never before been released.

In early 2019, Retro-Bit announced a line-up of rare games in their pipeline to be released under their publishing arm. Perhaps one of the most sought-after and cherished of these was Mega Man™: The Wily Wars. This classic was never released in North America with the exception of a short stint on the SEGA Channel. Additionally, a scarce release in Europe makes this one of the rarest titles from the Mega Man™ franchise with single Japanese carts reselling for up to $800 and PAL versions going for $1,600. Retro-Bit worked with Capcom to bring this exclusive one-time release of Mega Man: The Wily Wars to the gaming community. In this collection, gamers get the first three Mega Man titles as well as the bonus Wily Tower.

“What we really try to achieve with these collections is the high-quality localization of the rarest games in our community. These classics, such as Mega Man: The Wily Wars, are truly esteemed and admired by many. Our goal, with inspiration from the community and help from our partners, is to share the genuine passion of these retro games in their true form for those areas where they have never been released so more are able to experience them.” says Richard Igros, Director of Marketing of Innex, Inc., Retro-Bit’s exclusive distributor.

Retro-Bit’s expert programmers also addressed the slowdown scenes from the original cart. Though there were limitations, some areas were updated in this exclusive release while still maintaining the original game quality. In addition, Retro-Bit ensured the cartridge board featured beveled insert points and curved edges to preserve the owner’s consoles.

In May 2021, Retro-Bit brings Mega Man back to face all the Robot Masters and Dr. Wily in the newest collector’s edition of Mega Man: The Wily Wars. This limited-edition collector’s set will come with:

Mega Man: The Wily Wars Blue Bomber Cartridge for SEGA GenesisⓇ/Mega Drive

Reversible Cartridge Sleeve featuring Japanese and Original Artwork

Full-Color Instruction Manual featuring tips, tricks, and facts about your favorite Robot Masters

Certificate of Authenticity that marks your limited collector’s edition

Lenticular Cards of your chosen top Robot Masters

Custom Art Sticker Book

Double-Sided Poster to display Original or Japanese Artwork

Original Collectors’ Cards with stats of featured Robot Masters

Interchangeable Outer Sleeve to display your choice of Lenticular Card

Mega Man: The Wily Wars collector’s edition will retail for $69.99 and become available for pre-orders at Limited Run Games, Castlemania Games, and Dragon Box Games, Spel & Sant, and Strictly Limited for Europe. These pre-orders will only run from May 21st to June 21st.

To learn more about this one-time legendary release, visit https://retro- bit.com/megaman- thewilywars/ .