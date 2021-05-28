Doctor Stevens A Short Film Starring Jordan Tate And A Mystery Actor

Hichockian thriller filmed in black and white in New York during the lockdown, “Doctor Stevens” stars Jordan Tate, who also wrote the film, as a traumatized actress convinced the stalker who assaulted her is still alive and coming to kill her, as her partner, a mysterious distorted raucous voice



haunting the audience for 8 minutes of film length, a mystery actor simply credited as “the mysterious actor” at the end of the film.

The spectators and Tate’s friends are already speculating on the identity of the actor who obviously is a professional giving a terrifying performance of this presence whose impending coming is feared throughout the short film, just like it is by the character played by Jordan Tate completely inhabiting her role, in a very Dario Argento and Hitchcock’s inspired style.

DOCTOR STEVENS will be released on June 11, 2021 on Jordan Tate’s youtube channel.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5kmaVIQSJzmWfuQuexNwUg

