Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected liquid cocaine and suspected liquid ketamine worth about $9.7 million (with photos)

Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected liquid cocaine and suspected liquid ketamine worth about $9.7 million (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



Hong Kong Customs seized about 5 kilograms of suspected liquid cocaine and about 3.2 kilograms of suspected liquid ketamine with a total estimated market value of about $9.7 million at Hong Kong International Airport respectively on December 29 last year and February 3 this year.

Customs officers on December 29 last year inspected an air express parcel, declared as carrying red wine, arriving in Hong Kong from France and found the batch of suspected liquid cocaine concealed inside six red wine bottles.

On February 3 this year, Customs officers also inspected an air postal parcel, declared as carrying red wine, arriving in Hong Kong from France and found the batch of suspected liquid ketamine concealed inside four red wine bottles.

Upon follow-up investigation, Customs officers today (May 27) arrested a 39-year-old man suspected to be in connection with the two above-mentioned cases in Tai Po.

Investigations of the two cases are ongoing.

It is noticed that criminals have engaged in transnational drug trafficking activities through shell companies and corporate secretary services. Customs will step up enforcement actions against this kind of crime patterns as well as drug trafficking activities through air cargo, postal parcel and express courier channels. The department will also maintain close contact with Hongkong Post and the logistics industries to intercept the inflow of drugs to Hong Kong.

Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking in a dangerous drug is a serious offence. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of $5 million and life imprisonment.

Members of the public may report any suspected drug trafficking activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 2545 6182 or its dedicated crime reporting email account ([email protected]).