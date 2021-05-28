Korean DJ andProducer AJK to Release Debut Single to Closeout Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a_OWC48XuzA



Currently, AJK has been focusing on music production which has landed him accolades in the K-pop industry, his most recent project being the Hyundai x Exo Kai commercial. His music has also appeared on TV shows like Jersey Shore and Good morning America.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SMF9w90azfU



AJK has also been honing his skills as a DJ performing constantly at large events in Southern California under ProKreations. People can also find him on YouTube as one of the hosts for MBC’s YouTube series, Weekly Magazine. AJK is undoubtedly a talent powerhouse that has been amazing people with his skills and hard work.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=McGox4R87GA



AJKs debut track, VIEW, was written by and features Jenny Lyric. Jenny Lyric is a Warner Music Korea published singer topliner who first appeared on the Hallyu wave scene with the African American Korean R&B duo, Coco Avenue, which was deemed, by the Internet as the First African American K-pop Group.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xMFadT61tVA



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Gmk0OKQNgM



Lyric is planning a strong comeback with multiple summer releases and continued collaborations after a 3-year hiatus.

Track preview



https://fb.watch/5I-o4lCBxb/



https://www.instagram.com/reel/CO3cwEbArAw/?igshid=xuhzobo9cc4w

Pre-Save Links



https://snd.click/qq2



Photos by: Riley Tollet ( @ ) ril2chaphotos



https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zmz9xnVPQQlBa60AUynqbriZIIOoVrgw/view?usp=sharing

Get a chance to learn more and connect with AJK & Jenny Lyric through the following links:



Instagram



( @ ) ajkofficial ( @ ) jennythelyric



Tiktok



( @ ) ajkofficial ( @ ) hennythelyric



Youtube



https://www.youtube.com/jennylyric



https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWz2TkfycfZG2_RisHy6LTw



Facebook



https://www.Facebook.com/jennylyricmusic



https://www.facebook.com/ajkizzle

###