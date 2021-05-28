Select Page

Korean DJ andProducer AJK to Release Debut Single to Closeout Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

May 28, 2021 | Business

Currently, AJK has been focusing on music production which has landed him accolades in the K-pop industry, his most recent project being the Hyundai x Exo Kai commercial. His music has also appeared on TV shows like Jersey Shore and Good morning America.

AJK has also been honing his skills as a DJ performing constantly at large events in Southern California under ProKreations. People can also find him on YouTube as one of the hosts for MBC’s YouTube series, Weekly Magazine. AJK is undoubtedly a talent powerhouse that has been amazing people with his skills and hard work.

AJKs debut track, VIEW, was written by and features Jenny Lyric. Jenny Lyric is a Warner Music Korea published singer topliner who first appeared on the Hallyu wave scene with the African American Korean R&B duo, Coco Avenue, which was deemed, by the Internet as the First African American K-pop Group.

Lyric is planning a strong comeback with multiple summer releases and continued collaborations after a 3-year hiatus.

