Students Learn with Fewer Interruptions Thanks to New Library Check-Out Charging Solutions

The bundle comes with everything required to start charging and is easy to deploy, featuring a pre-wired Flex-Share Charging Station and 16 USB-C Active Charge Power Banks. School administrators can place one or multiple stations in central areas enabling students to check out power banks as they are needed. Simple yet powerful, the power banks come bar-coded for inventory and are a vibrant school bus yellow for clear visibility.

Many of our customers were struggling with infrastructure issues when trying to keep devices powered in the classroom. Stringing up extension cords, power strips, and multiple charging adapters to each desk in the classroom creates tripping hazards, while some battery-powered options are just too expensive. This solution provides what schools need, removing the physical obstacles of charging cables and leaving out unnecessary functions that only add to the cost, said Axel Zimmermann, JAR Systems CEO, on the development of the product bundle.

Catering to schools with varying budgets, the Library Check-Out Charging Solution is also available as a starter bundle configuration. This enables schools to get started with portable charging now and add more power banks at any time. The versatile, multi-use Flex-Share Charging Station allows for a customized mix of power banks and spare or loaner devices to be used as well.

If you have technology in your classroom, school, or district that does not have enough battery life to make it through the day, visit www.JAR-Systems.com/Central-Charging or call 866.393.4202 for more information on Library Check-Out Charging Solutions.

About JAR Systems: JAR Systems is dedicated to designing and deploying the best charging solutions for schools, businesses, hospitals, and more. They emphasize above-and-beyond customer service and diligence in assisting with technology implementation plans.

