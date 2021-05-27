AVTODOM is the best dealer of the two capitals for sales of BMW M-series

This means that AVTODOM BMW customers bought the most cars BMW M-series in 2020. Let us remind you that AVTODOM is the first official BMW dealer in Russia. Now the company is represented on the car market by 6 BMW dealerships located in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

The letter “M” in the name of BMW models indicates belonging to a narrow range of prestigious sports cars. Modern M-Series models include: BMW M2, BMW M235i xDrive Gran Coupe, BMW M3 Competition, BMW M4 Competition Coupe, BMW M440i xDrive Cabrio, BMW M5 Competition, BMW M760Li xDrive, BMW M8 Gran Coupe, BMW X3 M and BMW X4 M. These outstanding members of the M-family combine the impressiveness and versatility of the BMW X models with the high performance vehicles of the BMW M GmbH division: BMW X5 M, BMW X6 M and BMW X7 M50d.

Sergey Pletnev, Managing Director of BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad AVTODOM brands, thanked customers for their trust and choice of AVTODOM BMW dealerships: «Among the representatives of the BMW M-series, each car is unique. All models are characterized by excellent sport dynamics, precise steering and agility. At the same time, they have their own unique characteristics. For example, the new BMW M3 and BMW M4 Coupe Competition M xDrive are equipped with BMW Laserlight headlights, Adaptive M suspension and a heated M steering wheel. The customer must either be very familiar with these models or trust the professionals to choose their M-series vehicle. And I am sincerely glad that our customers trust us and choose AVTODOM dealerships».

