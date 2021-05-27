RideBoom Brings a Redefined Riding Experience in Punjab’s Tri-City like Never Before

The most unique feature of RideBoom is that it doesn’t overcharge its riders. There is a strict “No Surcharge” policy that the company diligently follows. No matter what the time or the hour is, the company believes strictly that riders have a right to travel to their destination, especially their home to office and back, without having to pay a bomb. With the push of a button, clients get their taxis in record time. Apart from it, clients can also opt for drivers according to their own gender! It’s this specific policy that has endeared many women and third gender riders and drivers to RideBoom advantages. Commitment to passenger safety, especially for women and third gender, is the foremost policy RideBoom walks on.

“One of our biggest security features is that we don’t monitor riders’ activity before or after the ride. We have a strict policy against that. With our security number masking technology, riders can share their ride info with loved ones. Our ability to keep our passengers safe for Bike Taxi and Car Taxi has attracted both fantastic drivers and passengers over the last year. We’re proud of what we’ve been doing and will continue to serve in the best way possible. At the touch of a button, we’ll be at your doorsteps. Download the RideBoom app today!”, said a Senior Manager at RideBoom.

Important Notice: RideBoom is also providing ambulance service to anybody needing it around Chandigarh Tri-City. Now you can book your ambulance in the app if you live around Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula

RideBoom is a ridesharing service operating in Punjab that offers peer-to-peer ridesharing. It’s services also include taxi service and parcel delivery. For it’s policies of no surge pricing and total security for passengers, RideBoom has been hailed as the best cab service in the state, especially the Tri-City zone.

For more information, please visit https://rideboom.com/india/

Address – RideBoom India Private Limited, D133 C, Phase 7 Industrial Area,



Mohali 160055



Phone Number – (+91) 172-2910639, (+91) 172-4630328



Email Id – admin ( @ ) chandigarhrideboom dot in



Website – https://rideboom.com/india/

