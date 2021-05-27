John J. Kenney, Esq., Presented with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who

NEW YORK, NY, May 26, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Marquis Who’s Who, the world’s premier publisher of biographical profiles, is proud to present John J. Kenney, Esq., with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. An accomplished listee, Mr. Kenney celebrates many years’ experience in his professional network, and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes he has accrued in his field. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

A partner at Hoguet, Newman, Regal and Kenney LLP in New York City, Mr. Kenney focuses his practice on commercial litigation and dispute resolution, white collar defense and government investigations. He has extensive expertise managing cases in more than 15 state and federal courts as well as numerous circuits of the U.S. Court of Appeals. Additionally, Mr. Kenney has successfully represented various clients in investigations by foreign governments on multiple occasions over the course of his 50-year career.

Mr. Kenney has represented clients in jury trials for criminal securities fraud and corruption trials, investigations under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, and class action suits regarding personal injury and other complex legal issues. He handled the investigation of the Franklin National Bank collapse during the 1970s, was involved with the White Water Investigation in Washington, D.C. and represented a witness in the Anita Hill hearings. Prior to joining HNRK, Mr. Kenney was a senior partner at Simpson, Thacher and Bartlett between 1981 and 2005.

Mr. Kenney served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York between 1971 and 1980, and was the Executive Assistant U.S. Attorney in that office from 1977 to 1980. He was appointed to the Departmental Disciplinary Committee by the judges of the Appellate Division of the New York State Supreme Court and served from 2002 to 2008. Involved with a broad range of charitable and civic organizations, Mr. Kenney served on the board of directors for the Citizens Crime Commission in New York from 1998 to 2009, was as a trustee of Historical Deerfield Inc., and a trustee at Bennington College in Vermont from 1999 to 2019, where he served as chair of the Audit and Risk Committee. In addition, he has acted as counsel to the village of Bronxville and its planning board, trustee to the Bronxville Library, and Chairman of the Board of the Poetry Foundation in Chicago.

Mr. Kenney graduated from Saint Michael’s College in 1966 with a major in English Literature. He attended Fordham Law School and graduated in 1969. Mr. Kenney was admitted to practice law in New York in 1970 and subsequently admitted to the U.S. District Court for the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit and the Supreme Court of the United States.

Mr. Kenney is the past president of the Federal Bar Council and the New York County Lawyers Association. He is a member of the Association of the Bar of the City of New York, where he was chair of the Criminal Law Committee, and the International Bar Association, where he is an officer of the Business Crime Committee. In addition, he has been a director of the American Association for the International Commission of Jurists since 2000.

In 1980, Mr. Kenney was presented with the John Marshall Award for outstanding legal achievement from the U.S. Department of Justice by the then Attorney General of the United States. A Marquis listee, he has been featured in over 55 editions of Who’s Who, including Who’s Who in America, Who’s Who in American Law, and Who’s Who in the World. Mr. Kenney was elected as a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers in 1994.

