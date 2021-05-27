Apostle Justin E. Emenike Celebrated for Success in Religious Service

BROOKLYN, NY, May 26, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Apostle Justin E. Emenike has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Since 2010, Mr. Emenike has excelled as a senior pastor of the New Life Redemption Church Inc. In this role, he connects with members through his preaching, counseling, live podcasts and as a radio host. Additionally, he supervises all of the outreach programs established by the church as well as the ministry in addition to burials and weddings. Moreover, Mr. Emenike provides members with family therapy, family counseling and youth mentorship.

Mr. Emenike has found additional success as a supervisor of family foster care at The New York Foundling, for which he worked as a professional trainer and consultant from 2013 to 2017. Having previously obtained a Bachelor of Science in political science, he earned a Master of Arts in radio and television broadcasting technology from Brooklyn College. In addition, Mr. Emenike is also a spiritual adviser and a motivational speaker.

In his career, Mr. Emenike has been commended for community leadership and mentorship in the city, state and nation by the Brooklyn Borough President of New York, Mr. Eric Adams as well as Assemblywoman, Ms. Yvette Clark and most recently, Senate Majority Leader Mr. Chuck Schumer. Notably, he is the publisher of Revealer, a quarterly Christian magazine and also the author of soon to be released book, “Overcoming the Storm of Life.” Above all, Mr. Emenike is incredibly proud to have been recognized for his pastoral leadership and exemplary pastoral lifestyle.

