Yeheskel Henry Sharbani has been Inducted into the Prestigious Marquis Who’s Who Biographical Registry

GREAT NECK, NY, May 26, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Yeheskel Henry Sharbani has been inducted into Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Born in Baghdad, Iraq, Mr. Sharbani developed a deep passion for his Jewish heritage after enduring the hostility and exile his family suffered in the 1940’s. His family was driven to flee to Israel where he learned Hebrew and attended ORT Technical School, where his interest in technology was piqued. After serving as a paratrooper in the Israeli Army and spending several years as a member of the Young Kibbutz by the Gaza Strip, he decided to explore the world and landed in the United States. He started his career as an aircraft instrument repairman. He learned English and gained citizenship. Mr. Sharbani continued his education at Hofstra University. He worked three jobs while attending school and supporting his family. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering/Minor in Art History.

Sharbani worked 12 years as a project engineer. For 6 years he managed 60 engineers and designers at a nuclear power plant design firm. After managing numerous projects across the nation, the nuclear industry was shut down. He felt compelled to start his own company and delved into the construction industry where all his skills and passions came together. In 1984, he started Express Contracting and Elite Kitchen & Bath, luxury design and build firms.

Presently, Mr. Sharbani works alongside his son David and his wife Yelena. His son studied engineering at Drexel University and currently manages the majority of the company. His wife holds a master’s degree in engineering and is the showroom and office manager.

Mr. Sharbani volunteered on the board of the New York Virtuosi Chamber Symphony Orchestra and served as the President for several years. Their goal was to promote the musical arts to the public at cost-efficient prices. The highlight of his tenure was introducing the orchestra to play at the United Nations General Assembly Hall.

Mr. Sharbani was awarded the National First Place Winner IDS Designer of the Year 2015. He won nine NARI Platinum and Gold awards for contractor of the year. Throughout the course of his career, Mr. Sharbani attributes his professional success to his perseverance, determination and strong work ethic. And don’t forget his charisma, which he is known for in his inner circles.

Looking toward the future, he intends to expand his language skills and learn Russian. He has also begun his very colorful auto-biography.

All his life, Mr. Sharbani has always been hungry for opportunities and never lets any difficulty stop him from achieving his goals.

