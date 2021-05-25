Steve Muehler – Debt Capital Markets – Alternative Aviation Finance

We have partnered with some of the leading investment banks in this industry that are currently deploying both debt and equity capital into the aviation markets, both through public financing transactions and private financing transactions. Banks have historically been critical capital sources for the aviation industry, but with banks being constrained by tighter capital requirements, which is limiting their ability to lend the large amounts of capital necessary to financing the purchase of aircraft, private financiers will begin to eat up market share.

The Steve Muehler portfolio of companies (formerly the Private Placement Markets) is a growing global provider of Insurance, mortgage banking, commercial insurance, legal document preparation and Investment Banking products and services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Steve Muehler portfolio of companies enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today’s Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world’s first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries.

Additional Online Resources:



About Steve Muehler Portfolio of Companies (Steve Muehler Holdings, LLC):



Steve Muehler  Paralegal: www.SteveMuehlerParalegal.com



Steve Muehler  Investment Banking: www.SteveMuehlerSecurities.com



Steve Muehler  Annuities: www.SteveMuehlerAnnuities.com



Steve Muehler  Debt Capital Markets: www.SteveMuehlerDebtCapital.com



Steve Muehler  Equity Capital Markets: www.SteveMuehlerEquityCapital.com



Steve Muehler  Real Estate Loans: www.SteveMuehlerLoans.com



Steve Muehler  Insurance: www.SteveMuehlerInsurance.com



Steve Muehler  Commercial Insurance: www.SteveMuehlerCommercialInsurance.com



Steve Muehler  EquityLock Residential: www.EquityLockResidential.com



Steve Muehler  EquityLock Commercial: www.EquityLockCommercial.com



Steve Muehler  Bail Bonds & Immigration Bonds: www.SteveMuehlerBail.com

About Mr. Steve Muehler, Founder & Senior Managing Member:



Personal Site: http://www.SteveMuehler.com



Personal Site: www.StevenMuehler.com



LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-muehler-819a056a/



Twitter: https://twitter.com/stevenjmuehler



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/steve.muehler



Crunchbase: https://www.crunchbase.com/person/steven-muehler



AngelCo: https://angel.co/u/steve-muehler



Medium: https://stevemuehler.medium.com/



Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/stevemuehler/

All trademarks and service marks are the property of the respective parties. Steve Muehler is not a Broker Dealer and does not provide, and does not offer to provide, any Broker Dealer related products or services.

NEWS