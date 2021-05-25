SMi’s 2nd Annual Future Soldier Technology USA Virtual Conference to take place in 2 weeks

Future Soldier Technology USA is an excellent opportunity to meet and network with service providers and military and government end-users from North America to discuss updates on future soldier programmes and listen to exclusive expert led presentations based on operational case studies and research.
Interested parties can register at US$499 for all military and government personnel except US DoD who can attend for free and US$999 for commercial organizations at http://www.futuresoldierusa.com/PR5.
This years conference will feature over 25 highly anticipated expert speakers of which include:
Major General Anthony Potts, Program Executive Officer, PEO Soldier, US Army
Brigadier General Arthur Pasagian, Commander, Marine Corps Systems Command, USMC
Colonel Troy Denomy, PM Close Combat Squad and IVAS, PEO Soldier, US Army
Colonel Douglas Copeland, PM Maneuver and Precision Targeting, PEO Soldier, US Army
Mr Travis Thompson, Deputy Director, Soldier Lethality Cross Functional Team, US Army Futures Command
Colonel Scott J. Madore, Project Manager Soldier Lethality, PEO Soldier
Colonel Garth Winterle, Project Manager, Tactical Radios, PEO C3T, US Army
Lieutenant Colonel Vince Morris, PM Ground Soldier Systems, Close Combat Squad/Ground Soldier Systems, US Army
Lieutenant Colonel Chris Kennedy, Chief of Lethality Branch, Soldier Requirements Division M-CDID, US Army Armor School
Lieutenant Colonel Andrew J. Konicki, Program Manager, Infantry Combat Equipment MARCORSYSCOM, USMC
Lieutenant Colonel Andy Locke, Commanding Offi cer, Infantry Trials and Development Unit, British Army
Lieutenant Colonel Gareth Davies, SO1 Soldier Systems, British Army HQ
Mr. Chris Woodburn, Deputy Branch Head, Maneuver Branch, Ground Combat Element Division – Fires and Maneuver, CDD, CD&I, USMC
Lieutenant Colonel Michael Percy, Director Land Requirements 5 (Soldier Systems), Canadian Armed Forces
Major Magnus Halberg, Chairman, NATO Land Capability Group Dismounted Soldier Systems
Dr. Robb Wilcox, S&T Lead Human Systems Performance, US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command – Soldier Center, US Army
Other key highlights of the conference include 4 industry sponsors & exhibitors, 2 keynote opening presentations from US ARMY & UMSC and over 5 hours of networking.
This is an essential event for those wanting to network at the worlds biggest meeting of soldier modernization specialists from across NATO-aligned defence forces. Interested parties are advised to register soon on the event website to guarantee a place at http://www.futuresoldierusa.com/PR5.
Gold Sponsor: Leonardo DRS
Sponsors: Axon, Domo Tactical Communications and REDCOM
