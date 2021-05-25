Reba Ross Hollingsworth, PhD, Presented with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who

DOVER, DE, May 25, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Marquis Who’s Who, the world’s premier publisher of biographical profiles, is proud to present Reba Ross Hollingsworth, PhD, with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. An accomplished listee, Dr. Hollingsworth celebrates many years’ experience in her professional network, and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes she has accrued in her field. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Following an exemplary tenure in education, counseling and consulting that spanned decades, Dr. Hollingsworth retired. Having led a diverse and rewarding career that began in 1949 teaching home economics courses at a local high school in South Carolina, she was subsequently hired to teach at the William C. Jason Comprehensive High School in Georgetown, Delaware, just five years later. While teaching, she returned to college to advance her career prospects. The opportunity enabled her to transition into the role of a guidance counselor at Dover High School, where she counseled and mentored students. Eventually, Dr. Hollingsworth left education and co-founded Hollingsworth and Hollingsworth Consultant Services with her late husband. Together, they provided various counseling, workshops and other training services to patrons.

As an extension of her career, Dr. Hollingsworth has written a variety of articles and speeches. Likewise, she served as the editor of “The NAACP Has Little in Common with the Klan” and ‘The Hollingsworth’s Secrets to a Long, Happy Marriage’ in the Delaware State News in 2016. Dr. Hollingsworth was also instrumental in helping her husband acquire a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in counseling.

Highly educated, Dr. Hollingsworth received a Bachelor of Science in home economics from Delaware State College in 1949. She later earned a Master of Education in guidance and counseling from the University of Delaware in 1970 and a Doctor of Philosophy in counseling from Pacific Western University in 2001. She has supported her professional endeavors as a member of the Delaware State University National Alumni Association and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and the vice chairperson of the Delaware Heritage Commission. In 2018, Dr. Hollingsworth was honored with induction into the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame. She also received the Richard Allen Coalition Award in 2020.

About Marquis Who’s Who®



Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who’s Who in America®, Marquis Who’s Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Today, Who’s Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® now publishes many Who’s Who titles, including Who’s Who in America®, Who’s Who in the World®, Who’s Who in American Law®, Who’s Who in Medicine and Healthcare®, Who’s Who in Science and Engineering®, and Who’s Who in Asia®. Marquis® publications may be visited at the official Marquis Who’s Who® website at www.marquiswhoswho.com.