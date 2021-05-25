Kristen Drury Celebrated for Dedication to the Field of Education

BROOKHAVEN, NY, May 25, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Kristen Drury has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Driven by an innate passion for chemistry, Ms. Drury earned a Bachelor of Arts in chemistry from Stony Brook University in 2005. Following this accomplishment, she began her career as a chemistry teacher for William Floyd High School, where she remains today. Throughout the course of her tenure, she has furthered her expertise in the field, earning a Master of Arts in liberal science studies and completing 24 additional credits of coursework in geology at Stony Brook University. Additionally, Ms. Drury holds a professional certification in chemistry for grades nine through 12 and another in general science for grades seven through 12.

Alongside her work with William Floyd High, Ms. Drury serves as a New York State Master Teacher specializing in STEM curriculum development and as a founding member of the Long Island Association for Chemistry Teacher Support, through which she liaises with other Long Island chemistry teachers regarding best practices, current chemistry topics and pedagogical techniques. In order to assist students from the high school to collegiate level, she works as a college board consultant, advanced placement chemistry exam reader and lesson plan developer, as well as a professional learning developer and facilitator for the pre-AP chemistry. In 2017, Ms. Drury also secured a position as an adjunct professor at her alma mater, Stony Brook University.

To remain aware of developments in the field, Ms. Drury has maintained her affiliation with the American Chemical Society, the American Modeling Teachers Association, the American Association of Chemistry Teachers, the Journal of Chemical Education, the National Science Teachers Association and the Science Teachers Association of New York State, to name only a few. Thankful for the foundation with which they provided her, Ms. Drury is also a frequent donor with Stony Brook University.

For her professional achievements, Ms. Drury received the Empire State Excellence in Teaching Award in 2016, the AACT Chemistry Teacher of the Year Award in 2018, a POGIL Early Achievement Award in 2019 and a 40 Under 40 Award through Stony Brook University in 2020. Even though her career has been suffused with highlights, she is most proud to have created a wealth of content for the American Association for Chemistry Teachers. Looking toward the future, Ms. Drury aims to continue helping students in AP level courses.

About Marquis Who’s Who®



Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who’s Who in America®, Marquis Who’s Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Today, Who’s Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® now publishes many Who’s Who titles, including Who’s Who in America®, Who’s Who in the World®, Who’s Who in American Law®, Who’s Who in Medicine and Healthcare®, Who’s Who in Science and Engineering®, and Who’s Who in Asia®. Marquis® publications may be visited at the official Marquis Who’s Who® website at www.marquiswhoswho.com.