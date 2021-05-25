Dr. Panjamurthy Kuppusamy Lauded for Excellence in Medical Research

BALTIMORE, MD, May 25, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Dr. Panjamurthy Kuppusamy has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Driven to pursue a career in medicine, Dr. Kuppusamy earned a Bachelor of Science in chemistry from the University of Madras in 2000 and a Master of Science in biochemistry from Bharthidasan University in 2002. He subsequently obtained a Master of Philosophy in biochemistry from Annamalai University, where he later graduated with a Doctor of Philosophy in biochemistry. Over the years, Dr. Kuppusamy furthered his expertise through postdoctoral fellowships with the Indian Institute of Science, UNESCO’s Regional Centre for Biotechnology and the University of Maryland’s School of Medicine and Institute of Human Virology.

After graduating with his PhD, Dr. Kuppusamy gained valuable experience in the field as a young investigator with the UNESCO Regional Center for Biotechnology, a research associate with the Institute of Human Virology and faculty at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and a senior associate scientist in molecular virology with Johnson & Johnson. Drawing upon his considerable excellence, he excels as a senior research associate in the department of biochemistry and molecular biology at the University of Maryland. Due to his vast breadth of knowledge, Dr. Kuppusamy has also reviewed such publications as the Biochemical Journal, the Journal of Bioanalysis and Biomedicine and the Journal of Stem Cell and Regenerative Biology.

Throughout his career, Dr. Kuppusamy has mentored and assisted several graduate and undergraduate students on research projects in cancer therapeutics “to identify and characterize natural/synthetic anticancer molecule and its molecular mechanism of action in different types of cancer by in vitro” during his postdoctoral research at the Indian Institute of Science. He also supervised and assisted three PhD students and one undergraduate summer intern regarding projects on “nanoparticles for targeted and controlled drug delivery to triple negative breast cancer and characterization of two series of bile and tamoxifen conjugates for breast cancer therapy.”

Along with other scholars in the field, Dr. Kuppusamy has written a plethora of articles, including “Concomitant activation of ETS-like transcription factor-l and Death Receptor-5 via extracellular signal-regulated kinase in withaferin, A-mediated inhibition of hepatocarcinogenesis in mice”, “Activation of tumor suppressor LKBI by honokiol abrogates cancer stem-like phenotype in breast cancer via inhibition of oncogenic Stat3,” “Mechanistic Elucidation of the Antitumor Properties of Withaferin A in Breast Cancer” and “Lipid peroxidation and antioxidants status in patients with oral squamous cell carcinoma.” He remains aware of changes in the field via his affiliations with the Society for Experimental Biology and Medicine, the American Society for Investigative Pathology, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the American Association for Cancer Research, the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, the Society of Biological Chemists and the International Society for Free Radical Research, to name a few.

For his professional excellence, Dr. Kuppusamy has been honored several times, accepting scholarships and fellowships through Annamalai University, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), UNESCO-Regional Center for Biotechnology, University of Maryland School of Medicine. He was later presented with a Best Research Paper Award from the ICMR-CSIR Sponsored National Conference on “Diabetes Mellitus and Cancer” and the UNESCO-RCB Young Investigator Award from the Regional Center for Biotechnology. Looking toward the future, Dr. Kuppusamy intends to experience the continued growth and success of his career.

