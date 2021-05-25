DL Harkins Takes On The Next Cancer-Fighting Facility in Orange City, Florida

ORANGE CITY, FL, May 25, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — The single-story, 24,149-square-foot building was designed by MRI Architectural Group, Inc, along with SSR, Interplan, and Worchester Engineering.

The oncology center will have an initial build-out of 18,116 SF. The remaining 6,033-square-foot space will be left as a shell for a future expansion. Lastly, a 13,750-square-foot building pad will also be on site.

DLHC will propel the project to success by January 2022. They have a long history of these types of projects and meeting tight deadlines.

The Experience Behind The Construction Project

DLHC’s motto is “We build trust.” They’ve certainly done that and made visions a reality with their detail-oriented and team-based approach.

The construction company is known for its massive collaboration with other companies.

That’s why they’ve successfully completed numerous other big projects not only in the medical industry, but also in the education, government, and retail spaces.

Some of their most notable projects include Biospine Institute ASC, Compassion Pediatrics, Tri Delta’s sorority house, and the Child Development Center at Hurlburt Field, FL.

Let’s have a more thorough look at their experience:

Biospine Institute ASC

Biospine Institute ASC is a state-of-the-art surgical center with three Class “C” operating rooms.

The term “Class “C” operating rooms” is fancy language for a cleared floor area of 400 SF or more with a 18-foot minimum clear dimension and 4′-0″ clearance for the foot and the head of the operating table on each side.

Compassion Pediatrics

Compassion Pediatrics was a design-build team collaboration with F. Donald Alison as the project architect and DLHC.

First, the existing build was demolished. In its place, DLHC built the facility from the ground up. A pad was put into place for a future expansion.

Tri Delta’s sorority house

The House Corporation, owner of Tri Delta’s sorority house, requested help to remodel the interior inside and create a new exterior for their dated facility.

They had a strict 75-day deadline because the construction could only be performed during summer break. Thus, DLHC had to quickly design, permit, and complete the work under a limited budget and tight deadline, which they successfully achieved.

Then DLHC was rewarded another project within the same vicinity. This involved completing the second phase of construction for a 9,000-square-foot location. This included work on dorm rooms, a total site re-development, and a commercial kitchen within an astonishing 120 days during the late Spring of 2004.

The Child Development Center at Hurlburt Field, FL

US Army Corp of Engineers, Mobile District commissioned DLHC to design and construct a single-story building that spanned an enormous 22,317 SF. The building itself was a concrete block with split-faced brick and stucco with a clerestory roof, which incorporated a sloping seam metal roof system. DLHC also developed a 7-acre site, paving, and outdoor play equipment outside of the building.

1000 Degrees Pizza

DLHC worked with Farmer Architecture on the design of this new fast, casual concept. The floor plan is a wide-open concept to allow a superior and modernized method for customer circulation. An increased customer circulation directly correlates to increased sales and satisfaction. The building has 124 seats with 64 inside and 60 outside. It’s located in Lake Mary, FL.

M&I Banks

The first bank was 6,600 SF and was completed 30 days ahead of schedule and under budget. M&I Bank’s management then rewarded DLHC another location in Tavares, FL on Highway 441. DLHC not only met their tight deadline but completed the project ahead of schedule.

The Underlying Importance of This Facility

The oncology center will treat and provide cancer care to thousands of people.

With sick people and medical staff taking up space, the design from the architecture right down to the last bolt is considered with the utmost care.

For that reason, Protus Development chose DL Harkins Construction for the job.

Headquartered in Orlando, FL, DL Harkins Construction, LLC (DLHC) has a reputation as a dependable, trustworthy construction company that delivers projects on time and on budget.

The company is passionate about every project and manages them all with remarkable attention to detail and a team approach.