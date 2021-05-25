PORTLAND, OR, May 25, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Antonio Pettyjohnblue has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Driven to serve at the forefront of his industry, Mr. Pettyjohnblue draws inspiration from his grandfather, the first banker of color in Oregon, as well as several family members who earned distinction in the music industry. For the last five years, he has earned renown for his status as the “musical king” of Rawzkyrecordsent, a record company based in Portland, Oregon. Despite being born amid difficult circumstances, Mr. Pettyjohnblue followed his dreams, through which his unique lyrics and considerable vocal skills forged a path within the industry.

Over the course of his career, Mr. Pettyjohnblue has become known as the Christian King of Pop. In Africa, he is also known as the “Voice of Africa and the Face of America.” Though he hails from a destitute background, he excels due to his love for the craft of music. An expert in his field, he has a varied educational background in ministry and law and holds a Bachelor of Arts from Mt. Hood Community College, which he earned in 2019. Alongside his musical endeavors, Mr. Pettyjohnblue dedicates himself to his community as a volunteer with nonprofit animal rescue.

In light of his professional excellence, Mr. Pettyjohnblue has been honored on several occasions, earning the Singer of the Year Award through West Coast of America and consistently being recognized at the Best R&B Music Awards. Looking toward the future, he intends to foster his musical career and continue to contribute to the field at large. Ultimately, Mr. Pettyjohnblue aims to open a restaurant in Africa, as well as a music school.

