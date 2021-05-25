Local Entrepreneurs to Bring Koala Insulation to Northern Milwaukee

Margaux Caffa and Reinaldo Cesco have plans to change how Milwaukee goes about home improvement.

The husband and wife team have announced the opening of Koala Insulation in the Milwaukee market. Set to open in the late spring of 2021, Koala Insulation of Northern Milwaukee will provide property owners with the full-range of insulation options including spray foam, blown-in and blanket (batt) insulation in neighborhoods in the greater Milwaukee area.

“Effective insulation is one of the only home improvement processes out there that actually saves people money through reduced energy costs – and it makes homes more comfortable, too,” said Caffa. “Koala Insulation prides itself on how we educate clients so they can confidently make decisions on an otherwise opaque home improvement process.”

Caffa formerly worked for the U.S. Department of State doing political reporting, and more recently has worked in digital marketing and social media. Cesco was a commissioned military officer in his home country for nine years, before becoming a commercial airline pilot in the U.S.

Koala Insulation has differentiated its business model with a system that delivers efficiency and comfort to its clients. The brand’s commitment to white-glove service is executed through promptness, trusted expertise and cleanliness. Koala Insulation’s distinctions have driven its growth in the regions franchisees serve today.

“Earlier this year, we launched an aggressive growth strategy to disrupt the fragmented insulation industry and it’s great to see our plan happening so quickly with talented professionals,” said Scott Marr, founder and CEO of Koala Insulation. “With Margaux’s background in digital marketing and Reinaldo’s military discipline, they are the ideal couple to be bringing Koala Insulation to Northern Milwaukee.

Insulated from today’s market shifts, Koala Insulation’s franchise opportunity requires low-overhead while offering quick ramp-up time. As a mobile concept with no leases required, entrepreneurs are offered a low-barrier opportunity to break into business-ownership in the fast-growing, $52-billion recession-resistant insulation industry. The brand is equipped with a thorough franchise support structure, complete with training, operations, marketing, lead generation and technology systems for its franchisees.

Koala Insulation is seeking experienced professionals to grow its brand through franchising. The Koala Insulation business model has been built to attract individuals or teams with experience in sales, marketing and managing high-performing teams.

With franchisees currently operating in Houston, Pittsburgh and Atlanta, Koala Insulation plans to add 200 franchise licenses in the next 12 months. Caffa and Cesca’s location will be the fast-growing brand’s first location in Wisconsin.

For more information on Koala Insulation of Northern Milwaukee and its services, visit their website.

