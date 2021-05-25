Angela P. Starnes Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication

Angela P. Starnes of Golden, Colorado has been honored as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education.

About Angela P. Starnes

Angela Starnes is the owner and director of 5280 Early Childhood Education Center which provides early education and childcare for ages 6 weeks through to 6 years in Golden, Colorado. It focuses on the development of a child as a whole person from six weeks through five years of age. For almost 8 years, Ms. Starnes has provided early childhood education with a strong focus on community, kindness, ethics and morals. Students at 5280 Early Childhood Education Center will participate in many different experiences designed to cultivate creativity, curiosity, and knowledge about the world around them. She oversees the operations, administration, and management of the preschool.

Mrs. Starnes is an entrepreneur. She is the co-owner of Hillcrest Investment Properties since December 2015.

Angela Starnes and her 5280 Early Childhood Education Center were awarded Best of the Best from 2016-2020, Best of Golden Child Care from 2018-2020, and received the Business Hall of Fame from Golden, Colorado. She was recently honored on the famous Reuters Billboard in Time Square in New York City. Times Square, where the Reuters Billboard is placed, is considered the busiest area in Manhattan with approximately 330,000 people passing through daily, many of them tourists. It is also the hub of the Broadway Theater District and the world’s entertainment industry.

Born April 18, 1976 in Lake Wales, Florida, Angela obtained a B.S. in Horticulture from Auburn University. She was the recipient of the Presidential Fellowship Scholarship for a Master’s degree. She obtained her Director Certification in Early Childhood Education and Teaching from Red Rocks Community College starting in 2011 through the present. Mrs. Starnes served as a teacher and assistant director at Cradle to Crayons. Previously, she was also employed with Kleinfelder (an engineering firm), and Central Admixture Pharmaceutical Services.

Angela is married to Jason Starnes and they have two children, Carter and Emerson. In her spare time, she enjoys gardening.

For further information, contact www.5280ecec.com.

