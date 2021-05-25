O’Neill Fernandes Has Come Up With an Enjoyable Tune of Contemporary PopiIn the Album ‘Let’s Dance…Vol.3’

Perth, Western Australia May 23, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – The stupendous music producer, O’Neill Fernandes is known for his top-notch executions in pop music. He has not disappointed his fans with great musicality in the tracks ‘Dancing On A Saturday Night’, ‘Rock ‘N Roll Music’, ‘Jailhouse Rock’ and ‘Johnny B. Goode’ from his 21-track album ‘Let’s Dance…Vol.3’. It is a fascinating display of artistry by the gifted Pop music artist from Perth. The tracks are recorded and released by the futuristic label ‘O’Neill Fernandes’. The artist is passionate about churning out great stuff in pop music from the time he started. The audiences can listen to the tracks on Soundcloud and YouTube.

The tracks, ‘Dancing On A Saturday Night’, ‘Rock ‘N Roll Music’ from the album ‘Let’s Dance…Vol.3’ have a unique melody. The tracks, ‘Jailhouse Rock’ and ‘Johnny B. Goode’ have a touching rhythm. The producer, O’Neill Fernandes has dished out a memorable edge in his marvelous tracks. He is a self-taught person who has donned multiple roles as a producer, Mobile DJ, guitarist, and also a Hi-Fi enthusiast. His love for music has transcended boundaries and it is a thing of joy for the fans. The album is a great composition of numerous cover tracks from different genres and also across generations. The fans can get more information about the producer through his Facebook profile.

The amazing pop tracks have brilliant flickers of instrumentation and the producer has displayed his unique mixing skills that are a class apart from his contemporaries. The breathtaking melody and the luscious confection of pop tunes are stunning. Earlier, he has also produced the first two volumes and this dance album is a challenging endeavor by the producer that has great production and mixing skills. On 20th May this year, the album is released on Soundcloud. He has refrained to divulge anything about his 25th album which is slated to come in next.

Listen to O’Neill Fernandes’s SoundCloud sets: https://soundcloud.com/oneill-fernandes/sets/lets-dancevol3

