Sell Us Your Jewelry | The #1 Best Tiffany Broach buyer

Tiffany & Co. – The most successful jewelry brand

Charles Lewis Tiffany, the founder of Tiffany & Co., was the first American silversmith that was awarded the grand prize for silver craftsmanship during the 1878 Paris fair, 41 years after starting the company. He was an incredibly successful businessman, but also an enormously talented person.

Started with only $1000 dollars loaned from Charles Lewis Tiffany’s father, the company achieved a huge success. Since 1837 until today, Tiffany & Co. is the most distinguished jewelry brand in the world. That goes without saying, that the jewelry from Tiffany is an arbiter of style and taste.

The Tiffany Blue, Robin’s egg blue, or forget-me-not blue is recognized by everyone as the most associated element with the brand. This impossible to overlook detail makes Tiffany & Co. recognizable everywhere in the world.

Receiving Tiffany’s engagement ring in a Tiffany Blue Box has been a dream of every girl since 1886, when Charles Tiffany introduced them to the world.

Fascinating facts about Tiffany & Co. that everyone should know

The King of Diamonds

How did Charles Tiffany gain the title of “The King of Diamonds”? In the 19th century, Tiffany & Co. started transferring diamonds owned by the French Aristocrats and Royalties to the US and selling them to the highest class. That step started the very first appearances of the major gemstones in the United States, making them finally available for the richest Americans.

The Vintage Compact

The Queen Elisabeth of England was given a vintage Tiffany’s compact from President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle. That was the most extraordinary gift to celebrate Her Highnesses Diamond Jubilee.

The most iconic Tiffany store

Can you believe that the first completely air-conditioned building in New York was Tiffany’s store? Since 1940, it’s been standing on the corner of Fifth Avenue and 57th street in Manhattan, the most flagship location. You surely know the iconic store from the Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

Tiffany luxurious Broaches, Pins & Clips

There is a wide choice of shapes and colors of fancy Tiffany broaches. The current collections are Return to Tiffany, Tiffany Victoria, Tiffany Keys. There are also designer collections available – Elsa Peretti, Paloma Picasso, Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger. Made of 18k yellow gold, 18k white gold, 18k rose gold, sterling silver, platinum, and even silk! The broaches are to choose from the ones without any setting at all, or others set with the most beautiful diamonds, pearls, rubies, sapphires, turquoise, or colored gemstones.

