MobilityGuru’s Vision for the Future of Online Marketplace

London, United Kingdom, 24th May 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, The vision of MobilityGuru is to achieve and create this global online platform where goods, as well as services, can be advertised, bought, and even sold to the mobility/disability community. It will also be one of the first-ever platforms out there that will introduce cryptocurrency as well as blockchain technology to ensure that no issues arise when it comes to the payment as well as transparency. This will connect advertisers across different platforms with international buyers as well as sellers that are interested in their offerings and this is especially the case of clients who are interested in products for the disabled. This means that, instead of them having to go through unorganised lists of miscellaneous things on other platforms, they can find exactly what they are looking for when searching for items.

Buyers will also have an extensive range to select from, their specific products or services can be found on the MobilityGuru platform specifically designed for people who have a disability of any kind, elderly as well as individuals that are in rehabilitation. No more will the Buyer need to rely on a generalised platform to do their shopping, MobilityGuru is here.

Now, when it comes to the existing platform, it is specifically designed to be simple as well as functional, with the incentive of providing people whom are color blind easy navigation access. The planned text-to-speech feature will also increase the platform’s ability to interact even those that are blind and allow just about any user to interact all users.

To combat any transnational issues that might arise, blockchain technology will be used to facilitate the payments and as such buyers can use the cryptocurrencies or the MobilityGuru token to purchase the products as well as services on the entirety of the network.

All of the issues which are currently affecting the online advertisement of products as well as services in the disabled people’s niche can be resolved through the usage of blockchain technology. In fact, blockchain can be used to fully facilitate international transactions which are specifically made for the purchase of new as well as used products alongside services. When an online marketplace accepts cryptocurrencies, the result is transaction simplicity, transparent and fast quick. Through the introduction of the MobilityGuru token itself, users will have the ability to shop for products plus services without the need to pass through complex traditional procedures currently found on many online marketplaces.

The benefits of this include fast transaction, simple transaction experience, enhanced security, checkmating fraudulent activities and protection of privacy.