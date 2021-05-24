Sell Tiffany Letter Opener | The #1 Best Tiffany Letter Opener buyer

Surfside, FL, 24 May 2021, ZEXPRWIRE,

The remarkable Tiffany & Co.

It all started in 1837 in New York city, when 25-years-old Charles Lewis Tiffany and John B. Young opened a small store with only $1000 dollars from Charles’ father. In 1886, Charles Tiffany earned the nickname “The King of Diamonds”, after he shocked the world by buying one third of the French Crown Jewels! Many years later, one of the many successful steps of the company was making some unknown gems popular, for example the beautiful Tsavorite, Morganite, or Kunzite.

Tiffany & Co. is known for its most exclusive jewelry, watches, fragrances, accessories, , and more. The brand became one of the world’s most appreciated jewelry brands many years ago, and is still undoubtedly on the top.

Have you ever wondered what makes Tiffany & Co. so iconic and special? What do you know about this remarkable American brand?

The famous movie, the color that is only associated with the brand, the remarkable history, and many other factors make Tiffany & Co. special and admired. Tiffany’s jewelry became a must have of every elegant and sophisticated person, and the company is one of the world’s most distinguished jewelry brands.

Throughout the history of Tiffany & Co., the brand has worked with famous jewelry designers, such as Elsa Peretti, or Paloma Picasso. Nowadays, Tiffany & Co. has over 300 stores and 12,200 people employed across the world.

What are the other interesting facts that make Tiffany & Co. so extravagant? We know them all!

The most fascinating facts about Tiffany & Co.

1. The most desired Tiffany Blue Box

The Tiffany Blue, Robin’s egg blue, or forget-me-not blue, the unique blue color is the most associated element with the brand. This impossible to overlook detail makes Tiffany & Co. recognizable everywhere in the world. Receiving Tiffany’s engagement ring in a Tiffany Blue Box has been a dream of every girl since 1886, when Charles Tiffany introduced them to the world.

2. The innovative Tiffany store

The first completely air-conditioned building in New York was Tiffany’s store. Since 1940, it’s been standing on the corner of Fifth Avenue and 57th street in Manhattan, the most flagship location. You surely know the iconic store from the Breakfast at Tiffany’s. While shooting the scenes inside the store, 40 guards were involved in protecting the precious Tiffany & Co. gems and goods!

3.The luxurious Tiffany Letter Opener

Tiffany & Co. letter opener is the perfect idea for a luxurious, elegant gift for various occasions! Currently, you can choose between the following positions offered by Tiffany & Co. – the modern Elsa Peretti Padova Letter Opener in sterling silver, Elsa Peretti Padova Letter Opener in ruthenium over copper, and a classic Tiffany 1837 Makers letter opener in sterling silver. Other accessories by Tiffany & Co. include money clips, key rings, leather goods, pens, sunglasses, or home accessories.

