Hong Kong – Subsidy Scheme for Retrofitting Roadside Skips 2021-22 opens for application

Subsidy Scheme for Retrofitting Roadside Skips 2021-22 opens for application ****************************************************************************



The Environmental Protection Department (EPD) has launched the Subsidy Scheme for Retrofitting Roadside Skips 2021-22 today (May 24) to subsidise the skip operators trade to retrofit roadside skips currently used for collecting construction waste, in order to meet the requirements in respect of road safety and environmental protection.



A spokesman for the EPD said, “The department, in collaboration with the skip operators trade, concluded a trial scheme in the second half of last year to retrofit 30 skips with fixtures to meet the requirements in respect of road safety as set by the Transport Department and environmental protection. Based on the experiences in retrofitting and operation gained in the Scheme, and after finalising the fixture design, materials and cost limit for retrofitting, the EPD subsequently launched the Subsidy Scheme for Retrofitting Roadside Skips 2021-22.”



The application period for the Scheme is from May 24 to September 30, 2021. Skip owners can submit applications during the application period. After receiving written notification on the acceptance of application, they can have their skips retrofitted at the 14 approved workshops before the end of this financial year. A one-off subsidy will be offered for each skip with an approved application to install fixtures to meet the road safety and environmental protection requirements. Those fixtures include yellow flashing lights, red and white reflective strips, hooks for cover mounting, display of a skip certification number, yellow painting at both ends of the skip, and marking of the name and telephone number of the skip company concerned.



“Two briefings were held to brief the skip operators trade on the Scheme and collect their views. The Scheme is being implemented on a voluntary basis. After checking and confirming that the retrofitted skips meet the requirements under the Skip Certification Scheme, the EPD will disburse the subsidy directly to the workshops to cover the substantial retrofitting fees, which would not exceed the upper subsidy limit of $22,000 for each skip,” the spokesman added.



The spokesman called on the skip operators trade to apply for the Scheme early and have their skips retrofitted as soon as possible, so as to enhance the trade’s performance in road safety and environmental protection. The application form for the Scheme can be downloaded from the EPD website at www.epd.gov.hk/epd/skip_subsidy (Chinese only). For enquiries, please contact the EPD at 2187 3927.

