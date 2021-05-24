Hong Kong – US Dollar Liquidity Facility tender notice

US Dollar Liquidity Facility tender notice ******************************************



Tender date : May 26, 2021 (Wednesday) Tender submission time : 9 am to noon Settlement date : May 27, 2021 (Thursday) Repayment date : June 3, 2021 (Thursday) Tenor : Seven days Amount on offer : US$10,000 Million



Note: Licensed Banks interested in participating in the tender for the first time is encouraged to provide US dollar settlement instructions by email ([email protected]) to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s Settlement Team in advance, preferably two days prior to the tender. Required information includes name of corresponding bank, name of final beneficiary (must be the Licensed Bank participating in the tender), and account or CHIPS number of a US dollar bank account to be settled in the US. Such information needs to be provided once only, unless there is further change.

