Canada – Government of Canada launches two calls for proposals to improve financial well-being and social inclusion of vulnerable Canadians

Government of Canada launches two calls for proposals to improve financial well-being and social inclusion of vulnerable Canadians

The Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Ahmed Hussen, accompanied by Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London North Centre, and Kate Young, Member of Parliament for London West, will announce the launch of two calls for proposals. These proposals will fund projects that support the most vulnerable people in communities across Canada.

This funding is provided through the Children and Families component of the Social Development Partnerships Program.

DATE: Tuesday, May 25, 2021

TIME: 12:15 p.m. EDT



DATE: Tuesday, May 25, 2021

TIME: 12:15 p.m. EDT

Journalists can participate via Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/ESDC.GC/

