Sonitrol Announces Revolutionary 4-in-1 Multi-Sensor Device for Apprehending Criminals

Sonitrol of South Texas plans to offer the 4-in-1 multi-sensor device at an affordable rate to solve a widespread problem in the industry. Theres currently a 99 percent false alarm rate due to outdated motion sensor technology present in many households equipped with security systems. With the 4-in-1 multi-sensor device, operators can see and hear any events occurring in the facility in real-time when something triggers the alarm. They can quickly determine if theres criminal activity to prevent false alarms, eliminate police responses to false alarms, and reduce response times for real emergencies. It also stops phone calls in the middle of the night for false alarms.

Anyone interested in ordering the 4-in-1 multi-sensor device can learn more by visiting the Sonitrol website or by calling (210) 612-6264.

About Sonitrol: For more than 55 years, Sonitrol has been committed to working with police departments to make it easier and more effective to apprehend criminals. The companys efforts have contributed to more than 180,000 arrested criminals. Their commitment to quality customer service provides an average customer retention rate of 12 years compared to the industry average of four years.

