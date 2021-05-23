At-Home Teeth Whitening vs. In-Office Teeth Whitening

What Is Laser Teeth Whitening?

The process of laser teeth whitening typically begins with the application of a bleaching gel onto the surface of the teeth. Dental experts may choose different kinds of gel but usually, it is a peroxide paste. A laser device will heat up this gel, causing the oxygen to react and speed up the breakdown of the tiny particles stuck onto the teeth that make up the stains and discoloration.

Laser teeth whitening is generally performed in a dental clinic by a licensed professional. It is a rather sensitive procedure that can result in oral damage when not done in the right way. For instance, improper use of the laser device can damage the teeth and the gums, and even cause permanent injury. When you receive laser teeth whitening treatment at a dental clinic, it is known as in-office teeth whitening.

What is At-Home Teeth Whitening?

When teeth whitening procedures were first introduced, the only way to get it was from a dental professional. However, with the development of the oral care industry, new products have come out that can be used by ordinary people to whiten their teeth in the comfort of their own homes. These products are generally known as teeth whitening kits and they come in many different varieties.

Some of the more popular in-home whitening kits are trays, rinses and lights. There are now also a lot of electric toothbrushes out there that are designed mainly for whitening the teeth. These convenient items work in slightly different ways but they all share the same goal of whitening teeth easily and safely. Even if you have never used them before, the instructions are very easy to follow and are usually clearly printed on the packaging.

Typically, at-home whitening kits use peroxide as the whitening agent. For the sake of safety, the concentration is not very high. Thus, these whitening kits often require several days of regular use before results can be seen.

What Is the Difference?



Both in-office and at-home teeth whitening procedures have their own pros and cons. They also have a number of differences but the most notable are time and longevity.

When you take the time to understand how most at-home whitening kits work, you will see that they just address the surface of the teeth. Whether you use a whitening strip, whitening toothpaste, or those recently popular charcoal-based products, all they really do is to take away stains on the surface of the teeth.

There is no question that most of them are indeed very effective. However, none of the at-home teeth whitening kits can actually bleach the teeth, which is what you can get from professional laser teeth whitening treatment.

Duration of Treatment



At-home teeth whitening kits have to be used repeatedly over several days or even weeks, whereas with many professional teeth whitening services, all it takes is one session. The reason is in the concentration of the whitening agent in the product.

Dentists use an average of 35 percent of hydrogen peroxide for whitening treatments. At-home whitening kits, on the other hand, can only contain up to 7 percent of hydrogen peroxide. This is the limit that dental authorities allow for the safety of the consumers.

Longevity of Results



In-office laser whitening treatment is much more intense and uses more powerful chemicals. It does not just address the surface but actually bleaches the teeth. Thus, the results will typically last much longer.

With at-home whitening procedures, your bright smile may not stay so bright for as long. Tiny food particles and other substances will start to build up on your teeth again, even after you have just finished a whitening session. Thus, there is the need for repeated use in order to maintain the whiteness of your teeth.

Reasons Why At-Home Teeth Whitening Is More Popular

Despite the higher success rate of in-office professional laser whitening procedures, it is surprising to see that at-home teeth whitening is the much more popular option by a very large margin. Here are some of the reasons why.

Affordability



Professional laser teeth whitening can be quite a costly service. Depending on the kind of service and the rate of the dental professional, you will have to pay anywhere from $300 to $600 for a treatment. Since it is considered a cosmetic procedure, practically all dental insurance plans will not cover this expense. On the other hand, you can buy a decent teeth whitening kit at the pharmacy for as low as $20.

Convenience



This is actually one of the more popular reasons why people prefer home whitening kits. Going to the dentist can be quite a hassle, especially for someone who is very busy. You have to ask for an appointment, dress up, and take the time to drive or commute to the clinic. When you choose to use a home whitening kit, you can do it without the need for elaborate preparation.

Portability



Just because they are called home whitening kits doesnt necessarily mean that you can only use them in your home. You can bring these kits wherever you go. For example, if you are making an important presentation at the office, you might want to use a whitening strip to further improve your appearance. You can also bring these whitening kits when you travel or go on vacation.

