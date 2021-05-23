Austin Texas Savir Foods Artisanal Chili Sauce Jala-Pepa Chosen For Hot Ones Season 15

On May 20, 2021, Hot Ones host Sean Evans, announced the sauce line up for Season 15 of the wildly-popular YOUTUBE Channel show. In the #2 spot this season is AUSTIN TEXAS ARTISANAL CHILI SAUCE BRAND, SAVIR FOODS of Austin Texas. Savir Foods will be spicing up the chicken wings with their Jala-Pepa sauce.

Josue Rivas, Austin Entrepreneur, developed SAVIR FOODS JALA-PEPA SAUCE as a homage to one of his favorite Peruvian dishes called Seco. SAVIR FOODS creates two other sauces which have just been launched – Amarillo Sauce and Black Mint Sauce which are now available on their website and will soon be available, state-wide, at Central Market.

“We are THRILLED that our Jala-Pepa Artisanal Chili Sauce was selected out of 1000s of other brands nation-wide. This really puts Austin on the map as THE PLACE where FANTASTIC ARTISINAL CHILI SAUCES ARE MADE” states Joy Freeman, Waxahachie Entrepreneur, Co-Owner/CFO Savir Foods.

Hot Ones is a YouTube web series created by Christopher Schonberger and produced by First We Feast and Complex Media. Its basic premise involves celebrities being interviewed by host Sean Evans over a platter of increasingly spicy chicken wings. Host Sean Evans interviews celebrities like Gordon Ramsey, Justin Timberlake, Big Sean, Trevor Noah, Gabrielle Union and countless others while they sample hot sauces from around the US while eating spicy wings.

SAVIR FOODS announces immediate availability of Jala-Pepa Sauce on the HEATONIST website at Heatonist-Jala-Pepa as well as in the HEATONIST brick-and-mortar locations in Brooklyn and Chelsea, NY.

Made with only real ingredients and sweetened with dates, Savir Foods Jala-Pepa Sauce is loaded with flavor, flavor, and more flavor without the use of any artificial ingredients, fillers or preservatives. The use of grape seed oil, apple cider vinegar, Himalayan salt and dates adds nutritional benefits and exceptional taste. The level of heat is slightly above mid-range making this hot sauce approachable to all and versatile in many uses.

Josue is not new to the food and beverage consumer product goods (CPG) industry. In 2016 he launched a line of vegan cheesecakes out of Portland, Oregon called DOLCE SEVEN (Dolceseven.com). The company relocated to Austin, Texas and sells their delicious frozen products locally in Whole Foods, Central Market, and most of Austin’s smaller, locally owned grocery stores.

Joy has a long history in the food industry. She has done every job in a restaurant from hostess to manager. When Josue approached her to join Savir Foods, she did not hesitate and said “Yes, I’m in!”

Additionally, SAVIR FOODS donates 10% of all online sales to the Central Texas Food Bank. “We have a strong desire to help our friends in need who have found 2020 and 2021 to be exceptionally challenging” say Josue and Joy.

AUSTIN CAN BE PROUD THAT YET ANOTHER AUSTIN CPG FOOD BRAND GAINS SUCH RECOGNITION ON THE NATIONAL STAGE WITH A NEW, TEXAS PRODUCT– SAVIR FOODS ARTISANAL CHILI SAUCE JALA-PEPA!

Watch announcement here Youtube Hot Ones Season 15 Sauce Line Up Announcement

