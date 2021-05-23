Boulders at Puget Sound Highlights Plan Making Apartment Living a Luxurious Experience

Boulders at Puget Sound: Luxury Comes Standard

Unlike most apartments, Boulders at Puget Sound wasn’t designed merely for convenience and efficiency—it was created to be a place where residents can truly enjoy a well-appointed life.

Privacy is priceless

One of the downsides of living in mainstream apartments and condominiums is sharing the common areas with the other building tenants. With Boulders at Puget Sound being a luxury property, there are fewer units available, allowing residents to enjoy greater privacy. Elevator waiting time is much shorter and select units have ground-level private entries, giving residents access to their homes without passing through communal areas such as lobbies, hallways, and stairs. Most units also have a private balcony, where they can dine al fresco, star gaze, or marvel at the beauty of nature.

Just like home

An apartment is a home in miniature. While some of the features found in a full-sized home might not be present in an apartment, this is not the case with Boulders at Puget Sound. Residents appreciate the walk-in closet that can house their clothes, shoes, bags, and other fashion must-haves. There’s no need to downsize one’s wardrobe when moving into this apartment. They can also choose between attached or detached car parking. “Based on data from our other properties across the country, we knew that privacy when it comes to parking was important to residents, so we made this an option at Boulders at Puget Sound.” Each unit is also equipped with appliances that make everyday living more convenient such as a dishwasher, washer, and a dryer.

Sense of style

A luxury property must have luxurious interiors, and JRK Washington certainly ticks all boxes at Boulders at Puget Sound. Elegant units with nine-foot ceilings give the space a sense of scale and grandeur. Meanwhile, tasteful hardwood flooring offers a sophistication and old-world charm to the apartment. Elsewhere, the kitchen is modern-looking and efficient, making it a joy to cook in with family and friends. The appliances are a sleek black, making them not only easier to clean but also very contemporary.

Nearby, there is also an island breakfast bar, where families can share an intimate and hearty meal to start the day. The bar also provides additional counter space, giving home chefs more room to prepare their culinary masterpieces. The windows let plenty of natural light in, making the interiors feel vibrant and roomier. Some units even have a view of the lush woods surrounding the property.

Choose your leisure

With its portfolio spanning apartments and hotels across 20 states, JRK Washington’s expertise in hotel amenities can be seen in their project Boulders at Puget Sound. Fitness buffs have access to a state-of-the-art gym that’s open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Residents of the luxury apartment no longer need to get a separate membership or endure packed commercial gyms just to work out. Another highlight of the property is the resort-style pool that comes with a wading area. Whether you’re looking to unwind after a long day, have a splashing good time with your family, or work on your fitness, the pool is the perfect venue.

It’s also exclusive only to residents, so it never gets too crowded. Residents can also enjoy a full-sized basketball court where they can shoot some hoops. For a more relaxing game, there’s a bocce ball court on the premises as well. For the community spirit, neighbors can catch up with each other at the clubhouse over brunch with free-flowing coffee that’s on the house. Those who are looking for a nearby weekend adventure can explore Titlow Beach or swing some clubs at the Chambers Bay golf course, which was home to the 2015 US Open.

JRK commits to quality service

With JRK’s focus on hospitality and warm, welcoming service, the company also elevates land lording by offering property management services that few apartments can match. Boulders at Puget Sound offers a 48-hour maintenance commitment, which ensures routine repairs are completed within that time window. Emergency repairs, meanwhile, are to be completed in as little as 24 hours. An on-site crew also ensures all amenities and communal spaces within the project are meticulously maintained.

Rethink apartment living

Projects such as Boulders at Puget Sound prove that apartments can be every bit as convenient, enjoyable, and luxurious as other premier properties. As JRK says: “Comfort and convenience are really the heart of luxury, and we think this project lets residents enjoy the best of both worlds. On one hand, they can enjoy many of the features of a standard family home, such as spacious dwelling spaces, up to three bedrooms, and premium interiors. At the same time, our apartments also offer many amenities that bring people together and help create a sense of community. This makes Boulders at Puget Sound truly a one of a kind place to live in.”

About Boulders at Puget Sound

Boulders at Puget Sound offers attractive and modernized apartments to rent in Tacoma, Washington. At Boulders at Puget Sound, they believe that tenants and guests deserve comfort, convenience and a place they can come home to. A friendly, exceptional staff and personalized service can be counted on.