Canada – Alternating lane and sidewalk closures on Chaudiere Crossing

Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists, pedestrians and cyclists that there will be alternating lane and sidewalk closures on the Chaudiere Crossing for maintenance work during the following periods:

Closure of the sidewalk adjacent to the Ottawa-bound lane on Wednesday, May 26, from 7 to 10 pm

Closure of the sidewalk adjacent to the Gatineau-bound lane from Wednesday, May 26, at 10 pm to Thursday, May 27, at 1 am

Closure of the Ottawa-bound lane on Thursday, May 27, from 1 to 6 am

Closure of the Ottawa-bound lane on Thursday, May 27, from 7 to 10 pm

Closure of the Gatineau-bound lane from Thursday, May 27, at 10 pm to Friday, May 28, at 6 am

During these periods, only one lane will be open to traffic in alternating directions and access to pedestrians and cyclists will be permitted on the opposite sidewalk. Road signage will be in place, and flagpersons will direct traffic. Motorists can expect delays.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the crossing and thanks them for their patience.