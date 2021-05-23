Hokk Finance – Generate Returns With Automated Farming While Working on a P2P System

GEORGETOWN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, 22 May 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, With the changing tide in the cryptocurrency market, new projects are emerging in response to the evolving requirements. While taking the users away from the risk of staking coins and depending on the market forces, Hokk Finance works on the basis of an Automated Rewards Farming (ARF) system. With its built-in operations, Hokk works as a peer-to-peer (P2P) cryptocurrency platform meant to provide a regular earning stream to its users.

Understanding Automated Rewards Farming

The automated part in rewards farming reduces the risk of manual staking and creates effective rewards for the users. Now, the only task with the users is to hold the tokens in their wallet and let the algorithm behind automated farming realize.

Automated rewards farming is a flexible system. The users can add liquidity at any time and enhance the rewards generation along with getting real-time rewards. Only 2% of the total token supply is a part of the Automated Rewards Farming, while the remaining will be used to conduct the rest of the transactions. However, only the tokens that are held in the wallet are eligible for ARF; the ones held in exchanges are not eligible to get an automated return as these tokens are available on centralized exchanges.

For holding the tokens, the users can hold the HOKK tokens in any sort of wallet that supports ERC-20 tokens. For instance, Trust Wallet, Coinbase, and Metamask wallets can hold the HOKK tokens.

Peer to Peer Ecosystem of Hokk Finance

The P2P ecosystem of Hokk Finance is meant to become the next best alternative to the entire financial ecosystem. Hokk Finance is created to replace the traditional financial system and create a seamless system powered by blockchain working on the principles of cryptocurrency.

In terms of creating a friendly P2P network, the focus of Hokk Finance is to make payments affordable and accessible to the underdeveloped economies. By creating an inclusive financial system, Hokk Finance aims to create an ecosystem for affordable and fast payments across different nations.

Buying HOKK Tokens

Anyone can buy the HOKK tokens from the MetaMask wallet by first creating an account via Google Chrome. Start the transaction by sending $ETH to the MetaMask wallet from an existing wallet, or the users can also buy $ETH directly.

Next, connect the MetaMask wallet to the native Hokk Finance platform, HOKKX, to buy $HOKK. In the last step, set the slippage rate to 3-4% and enter the amount required to exchange the amount and swap for $HOKK.

About Hokk Finance

Working as an automated rewards farming platform, the users engaging with Hokk Finance can simply hold the tokens in the wallet and see their balance multiply. Along with this, Hokk Finance aims to create an ecosystem of accessible and affordable payments that can be sent across the globe with a special focus on underdeveloped countries.