COVID-19 Vaccination Update- Day 127

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 19.49 Cr (19,49,51,603) as per the 8 pm provisional report today.
6,82,398 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine today and cumulatively 99,79,676 across 37 States/UTs since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Bihar, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for their first dose of COVID vaccine.
Table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.
S. No.
States
Total
1
A & N Islands
3,713
2
Andhra Pradesh
8,598
3
Arunachal Pradesh
17,389
4
Assam
4,12,969
5
Bihar
10,88,883
6
Chandigarh
15,916
7
Chhattisgarh
6,84,592
8
Dadra & Nagar Haveli
16,010
9
Daman & Diu
17,519
10
Delhi
9,11,089
11
Goa
30,982
12
Gujarat
6,46,469
13
Haryana
7,04,820
14
Himachal Pradesh
40,272
15
Jammu & Kashmir
36,839
16
Jharkhand
3,32,053
17
Karnataka
1,73,110
18
Kerala
25,905
19
Ladakh
3,845
20
Lakshadweep
761
21
Madhya Pradesh
6,06,831
22
Maharashtra
6,99,059
23
Manipur
9,106
24
Meghalaya
22,194
25
Mizoram
10,676
26
Nagaland
7,376
27
Odisha
3,01,238
28
Puducherry
4,173
29
Punjab
3,35,365
30
Rajasthan
12,60,265
31
Sikkim
6,700
32
Tamil Nadu
52,406
33
Telangana
652
34
Tripura
53,064
35
Uttar Pradesh
10,67,652
36
Uttarakhand
2,13,381
37
West Bengal
1,57,804
Total
99,79,676
The total of 19,49,51,603 include 97,52,422 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 67,00,147 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,49,47,941 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 83,22,058 FLWs (2nd dose), and 99,79,676 for 18-44 years of age group (1st dose). 6,06,73,244 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 97,84,465 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 5,65,49,096 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 1,82,42,554 for above 60 years (2nd Dose).
HCWs
1st Dose
97,52,422
2nd Dose
67,00,147
FLWs
1st Dose
1,49,47,941
2nd Dose
83,22,058
Age Group 18-44 years
1st Dose
99,79,676
Age Group 45 to 60 years
1st Dose
6,06,73,244
2nd Dose
97,84,465
Over 60 years
1st Dose
5,65,49,096
2nd Dose
1,82,42,554
Total
19,49,51,603
As on Day-127 of the vaccination drive (22nd May, 2021), total 15,52,126 vaccine doses were given. 13,80,232 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 1,71,894 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 8 P.M. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.
Date: 22nd May, 2021 (127th Day)
HCWs
1stDose
13,759
2ndDose
8,153
FLWs
1stDose
74,023
2nd Dose
15,181
18-44 years
1st Dose
6,82,398
45 to 60 years
1stDose
4,49,859
2nd Dose
97,760
Over 60 years
1stDose
1,60,193
2nd Dose
50,800
Total Achievement
1stDose
13,80,232
2ndDose
1,71,894
The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.
