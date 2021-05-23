Select Page

COVID-19 Vaccination Update- Day 127

May 23, 2021 | Business

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 19.49 Cr (19,49,51,603) as per the 8 pm provisional report today.

6,82,398 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine today and cumulatively 99,79,676 across 37 States/UTs since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Bihar, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for their first dose of COVID vaccine.

Table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.

S. No.

States

Total

1

A & N Islands

3,713

2

Andhra Pradesh

8,598

3

Arunachal Pradesh

17,389

4

Assam

4,12,969

5

Bihar

10,88,883

6

Chandigarh

15,916

7

Chhattisgarh

6,84,592

8

Dadra & Nagar Haveli

16,010

9

Daman & Diu

17,519

10

Delhi

9,11,089

11

Goa

30,982

12

Gujarat

6,46,469

13

Haryana

7,04,820

14

Himachal Pradesh

40,272

15

Jammu & Kashmir

36,839

16

Jharkhand

3,32,053

17

Karnataka

1,73,110

18

Kerala

25,905

19

Ladakh

3,845

20

Lakshadweep

761

21

Madhya Pradesh

6,06,831

22

Maharashtra

6,99,059

23

Manipur

9,106

24

Meghalaya

22,194

25

Mizoram

10,676

26

Nagaland

7,376

27

Odisha

3,01,238

28

Puducherry

4,173

29

Punjab

3,35,365

30

Rajasthan

12,60,265

31

Sikkim

6,700

32

Tamil Nadu

52,406

33

Telangana

652

34

Tripura

53,064

35

Uttar Pradesh

10,67,652

36

Uttarakhand

2,13,381

37

West Bengal

1,57,804

Total

99,79,676

The total of 19,49,51,603 include 97,52,422 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 67,00,147 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,49,47,941 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 83,22,058 FLWs (2nd dose), and 99,79,676 for 18-44 years of age group (1st dose). 6,06,73,244 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 97,84,465 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 5,65,49,096 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 1,82,42,554 for above 60 years (2nd Dose).

HCWs

1st Dose

97,52,422

2nd Dose

67,00,147

FLWs

1st Dose

1,49,47,941

2nd Dose

83,22,058

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

99,79,676

Age Group 45 to 60 years

1st Dose

6,06,73,244

2nd Dose

97,84,465

Over 60 years

1st Dose

5,65,49,096

2nd Dose

1,82,42,554

Total

19,49,51,603

As on Day-127 of the vaccination drive (22nd May, 2021), total 15,52,126 vaccine doses were given. 13,80,232 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 1,71,894 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 8 P.M. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

Date: 22nd May, 2021 (127th Day)

HCWs

1stDose

13,759

2ndDose

8,153

FLWs

1stDose

74,023

2nd Dose

15,181

18-44 years

1st Dose

6,82,398

45 to 60 years

1stDose

4,49,859

2nd Dose

97,760

Over 60 years

1stDose

1,60,193

2nd Dose

50,800

Total Achievement

1stDose

13,80,232

2ndDose

1,71,894

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

****

MV

HFW/COVID Vaccination/22nd May2021/5

