COVID-19 Vaccination Update- Day 127

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 19.49 Cr (19,49,51,603) as per the 8 pm provisional report today.

6,82,398 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine today and cumulatively 99,79,676 across 37 States/UTs since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Bihar, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for their first dose of COVID vaccine.

Table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.

S. No. States Total 1 A & N Islands 3,713 2 Andhra Pradesh 8,598 3 Arunachal Pradesh 17,389 4 Assam 4,12,969 5 Bihar 10,88,883 6 Chandigarh 15,916 7 Chhattisgarh 6,84,592 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 16,010 9 Daman & Diu 17,519 10 Delhi 9,11,089 11 Goa 30,982 12 Gujarat 6,46,469 13 Haryana 7,04,820 14 Himachal Pradesh 40,272 15 Jammu & Kashmir 36,839 16 Jharkhand 3,32,053 17 Karnataka 1,73,110 18 Kerala 25,905 19 Ladakh 3,845 20 Lakshadweep 761 21 Madhya Pradesh 6,06,831 22 Maharashtra 6,99,059 23 Manipur 9,106 24 Meghalaya 22,194 25 Mizoram 10,676 26 Nagaland 7,376 27 Odisha 3,01,238 28 Puducherry 4,173 29 Punjab 3,35,365 30 Rajasthan 12,60,265 31 Sikkim 6,700 32 Tamil Nadu 52,406 33 Telangana 652 34 Tripura 53,064 35 Uttar Pradesh 10,67,652 36 Uttarakhand 2,13,381 37 West Bengal 1,57,804 Total 99,79,676

The total of 19,49,51,603 include 97,52,422 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 67,00,147 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,49,47,941 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 83,22,058 FLWs (2nd dose), and 99,79,676 for 18-44 years of age group (1st dose). 6,06,73,244 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 97,84,465 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 5,65,49,096 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 1,82,42,554 for above 60 years (2nd Dose).

HCWs 1st Dose 97,52,422 2nd Dose 67,00,147 FLWs 1st Dose 1,49,47,941 2nd Dose 83,22,058 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 99,79,676 Age Group 45 to 60 years 1st Dose 6,06,73,244 2nd Dose 97,84,465 Over 60 years 1st Dose 5,65,49,096 2nd Dose 1,82,42,554 Total 19,49,51,603

As on Day-127 of the vaccination drive (22nd May, 2021), total 15,52,126 vaccine doses were given. 13,80,232 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 1,71,894 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 8 P.M. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

Date: 22nd May, 2021 (127th Day)

HCWs 1stDose 13,759 2ndDose 8,153 FLWs 1stDose 74,023 2nd Dose 15,181 18-44 years 1st Dose 6,82,398 45 to 60 years 1stDose 4,49,859 2nd Dose 97,760 Over 60 years 1stDose 1,60,193 2nd Dose 50,800 Total Achievement 1stDose 13,80,232 2ndDose 1,71,894

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

